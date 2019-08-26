Last month, the New York Times went after comedian Dave Chappelle for not having “adjusted his material” to make it more suitable for today’s woke audiences. Well, Chappelle’s got a new comedy special on Netflix, and VICE does not approve:

You can definitely skip Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special 'Sticks & Stones.' https://t.co/qyueiskA9I — VICE (@VICE) August 26, 2019

Taylor Hosking concludes:

Chappelle has always been a daredevil comedian willing to take a controversial stance or downplay a serious controversy for laughs, including his early-2000s skits about R. Kelly’s court trials on Chappelle’s Show. But now he chooses to blatantly ignore the historiccriticism against his style of comedy and new loud-and-clear criticism from the trans community. His approach comes off like a defiant rejection of change at any cost. As he keeps going down this path, drawing attention to the worst aspects of his important career, the biggest cost will be tarnishing his own legacy.

Thank you for all the valuable tips on how to spend my chuckle budget, Comedy Consumer Reports pic.twitter.com/IvAnAJriy6 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 26, 2019

Oh well. At least VICE is still getting through to some people:

Watching this right now and lmao — Thomas 🦇 (@Maddflavaa) August 26, 2019

you really think i’m not going to watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/T0mLYRjVjx — Nedu (@itsduski) August 26, 2019

Now I really really want to watch it — ELISON (@ElisonSnow) August 26, 2019

*adds to watch list* — MileHighJustice (@notstevevai) August 26, 2019

Well now I’m watching it. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 26, 2019

Watching tonight. Thanks for the heads up. — Bill Allen (@pandajerk) August 26, 2019

And now I'm definitely watching it. https://t.co/DrAVYZVMnS — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 26, 2019

Yep. Definitely gonna watch it now!! — Bee (@bee_beretta) August 26, 2019

Definitely watching. — Conservative (@BrownDeerRepub) August 26, 2019

I'll be sure to watch, sounds fabulous. — Jeni Peni (@peni_jeni) August 26, 2019

Definitely watching it now. Thanks Vice. — Gabe ❌ (@cowboyincognito) August 26, 2019

I'll be watching that. Thanks, Vice. — The Bad Elf (@The_BadElf) August 26, 2019