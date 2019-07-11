For those of you wondering where we’re supposed to direct our outrage today, the New York Times has issued the marching orders.

Bad news, turns out Dave Chappelle is canceled https://t.co/ZmIEkGJKgt — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 11, 2019

Dave Chappelle is CANCELED https://t.co/TqYoIZ6NgG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 11, 2019

This is not a drill. Dave Chappelle is about to become the next casualty of the War for Wokeness:

Dave Chappelle hasn't adjusted his material for Broadway: he's still defending wealthy, famous men like Louis C.K. and making jokes about transgender people https://t.co/yGTWW2uB0A — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) July 10, 2019

Can you imagine?! Just look at this:

I laughed out loud when I READ this, i probably would have spit-taked if I saw it in person https://t.co/a6zJ8GcxXA pic.twitter.com/Wkv8TmVQAZ — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 11, 2019

Don’t laugh! Otherwise you’re just as bad as Dave Chappelle is.

wow the nerve. is this a joke to him??? https://t.co/gPm0bdOTkO — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 11, 2019

My god, he still tells jokes. Doesn't he know we live in a society??? https://t.co/GBg6Br64UB — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 11, 2019

We as a society cannot stand for insufficiently woke comedians like Dave Chappelle.

You go get that successful black comedian and tell him what he should and should not say. https://t.co/GVG6H7gLhx — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2019

we all know comedy is funniest when it adheres to the strict culture guidelines of The NY Times https://t.co/VTJ394WdV0 — Jason (@jasonelevation) July 11, 2019

True story.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 11, 2019

We have to stop it before it happens to anyone else. After all, there’s nothing more serious than comedy.

Good. He's a comedian, not a paid spokesperson for "Crankypants R Us" https://t.co/wJHVBycjMa — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 11, 2019

He’s a comedian he shiuldn’t adjust his material for anyone — Trife Dawg (@kellchapo_) July 11, 2019

Good, he should say whatever he wants. — Sox 2020: Giolito, Kopech, Rodon, Cease, Lopez (@b_boilers) July 11, 2019

In other words, Dave Chappelle is still Dave Chappelle. https://t.co/f8NjJB2AjW — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 11, 2019

And therein lies the problem. He must be reprogrammed. It’s either that or be shunned.

I read it and despite all the complaints through 900 words, he writes: "Make no mistake, he remains such a naturally funny performer that he is always worth seeing." https://t.co/2ah5WM5PsG — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 11, 2019

*Unless he keeps making those problematic jokes.