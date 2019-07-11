For those of you wondering where we’re supposed to direct our outrage today, the New York Times has issued the marching orders.

This is not a drill. Dave Chappelle is about to become the next casualty of the War for Wokeness:

Can you imagine?! Just look at this:

Don’t laugh! Otherwise you’re just as bad as Dave Chappelle is.

We as a society cannot stand for insufficiently woke comedians like Dave Chappelle.

True story.

We have to stop it before it happens to anyone else. After all, there’s nothing more serious than comedy.

And therein lies the problem. He must be reprogrammed. It’s either that or be shunned.

*Unless he keeps making those problematic jokes.

