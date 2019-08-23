As Twitchy told you yesterday, Caleb Hull busted Joe Walsh cheerleader Bill Kristol for failing to measure up to his own Real Conservative standards:
Bill Kristol: "Trumpists try to delete embarrassing or offensive tweets. Conservatives take responsibility and apologize for them."
Also Bill Kristol: **quietly deletes all of his takes on Covington**
Don't worry, I saved them:https://t.co/vUC8Vp4f40https://t.co/rkUqdEspxj pic.twitter.com/ReoKEPcG7i
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019
That's weird, @BillKristol… I can't find any tweets of yours mentioning Covington anymore. pic.twitter.com/kgEA4gPSUh
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019
It will no doubt shock you to learn that Bill Kristol’s embarrassment was not complete:
.@BillKristol's twitter feed is like a continuous documentation of the impact Trump Derangement Syndrome has on a person.https://t.co/4YrSb5Wpgk
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 25, 2018
Oooooof.
How the turntables https://t.co/GpXUCtRmh2
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 23, 2019
How, indeed.
Hey
— Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) August 23, 2019
Good morning, Joe.
— JPS (@JasonPStarling) August 23, 2019
This is aging well
— Magoo (@BullG8orMagoo) August 23, 2019
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2019
LOLOLOLOLOL https://t.co/x0zNKEbRMs
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 23, 2019
LOLOLOLOLOL
Tell us more. https://t.co/BH19eTiZC3
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 23, 2019
We’re sure there’s much more humiliation in store for Bill Kristol, but he’s off to one hell of a start.