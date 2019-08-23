As Twitchy told you yesterday, Caleb Hull busted Joe Walsh cheerleader Bill Kristol for failing to measure up to his own Real Conservative standards:

Bill Kristol: "Trumpists try to delete embarrassing or offensive tweets. Conservatives take responsibility and apologize for them." Also Bill Kristol: **quietly deletes all of his takes on Covington** Don't worry, I saved them:https://t.co/vUC8Vp4f40https://t.co/rkUqdEspxj pic.twitter.com/ReoKEPcG7i — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019

That's weird, @BillKristol… I can't find any tweets of yours mentioning Covington anymore. pic.twitter.com/kgEA4gPSUh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019

It will no doubt shock you to learn that Bill Kristol’s embarrassment was not complete:

.@BillKristol's twitter feed is like a continuous documentation of the impact Trump Derangement Syndrome has on a person.https://t.co/4YrSb5Wpgk — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 25, 2018

How the turntables https://t.co/GpXUCtRmh2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 23, 2019

We’re sure there’s much more humiliation in store for Bill Kristol, but he’s off to one hell of a start.