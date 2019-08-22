Bill Kristol couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of Woke Joe Walsh, aka “David,” busting out the slingshot to slay the Goliath that is Donald Trump, despite Walsh’s, shall we say, problematic history.

But as Kristol explains, Walsh’s problematic history isn’t really a problem, since Walsh takes full ownership of his past mistakes.

Anyone see anything wrong with Bill’s case?

Know who has deleted embarrassing tweets as opposed to taking responsibility and apologizing for them? Caleb Hull knows:

Wow … that is weird!

Guess that makes Caleb a better conservative than Bill, huh?

