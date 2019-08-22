Bill Kristol couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of Woke Joe Walsh, aka “David,” busting out the slingshot to slay the Goliath that is Donald Trump, despite Walsh’s, shall we say, problematic history.

But as Kristol explains, Walsh’s problematic history isn’t really a problem, since Walsh takes full ownership of his past mistakes.

Here's what I don't understand. It's 2019.@WalshFreedom has been talking with @BillKristol and the rest of the Bulwark crowd about running for President. He's had an NYT op-ed. The news that he would run broke in the NYT. And NO ONE told him to delete his old tweets? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 22, 2019

The difference between Trumpism and conservatism in a nutshell:

Trumpists try to delete embarrassing or offensive tweets.

Conservatives take responsibility and apologize for them. https://t.co/2cBCa54ySt — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 22, 2019

Anyone see anything wrong with Bill’s case?

Except nobody has more embarrassing old undeleted tweets than Donald Trump. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 22, 2019

"Trumpism is deleting old tweets even though Donald freaking Trump has more old, embarrassing tweets he's never deleted than just about anyone on the internet" Log off, Bill. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019

Know who has deleted embarrassing tweets as opposed to taking responsibility and apologizing for them? Caleb Hull knows:

Bill Kristol: "Trumpists try to delete embarrassing or offensive tweets. Conservatives take responsibility and apologize for them." Also Bill Kristol: **quietly deletes all of his takes on Covington** Don't worry, I saved them:https://t.co/vUC8Vp4f40https://t.co/rkUqdEspxj pic.twitter.com/ReoKEPcG7i — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019

That's weird, @BillKristol… I can't find any tweets of yours mentioning Covington anymore. pic.twitter.com/kgEA4gPSUh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019

Wow … that is weird!

You….also deleted all of your tweets — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 22, 2019

I deleted 1 or 2 tweets pretty quickly and apologized. I didn't take the time to look into it before tweeting and made a mistake, which is literally the opposite of what Kristol did. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019

So it's ok when you do it, but not for anyone else? Sounds extremely Republican to me. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 22, 2019

You're missing the entire point. I didn't hide it when I was wrong like Kristol is accusing. He did the opposite. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2019

Guess that makes Caleb a better conservative than Bill, huh?

I believe you just won. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 22, 2019