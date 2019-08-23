As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump wondered aloud if Jerome Powell, the Fed chair he handpicked, was a “bigger enemy” than Xi Jinping, the communist president of China:

We also told you about Trump’s totally official proclamation that American companies must cease doing business with China:

We included a few responses to that absurdity in our previous post, but it’s so egregiously terrible, it merits a post of its own.

Honestly, what is Trump’s thought process here? Does he think that this will help the economy?

And does he honestly think that he’s got the authority to tell companies how they should be run?

Good luck with that.

Somebody needs to have a serious discussion with Donald Trump.

