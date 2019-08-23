Welp, looks like Donald Trump is governing via Twitter again:

Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

….your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

….all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Are you listening, American companies?

I don't like the phrasing here one bit: "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China" He sounds like a monarch 🤨 https://t.co/diq30h2hTA — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) August 23, 2019

You can’t order companies to do things. https://t.co/mxVDpUBsRm — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) August 23, 2019

Oh, don’t worry. There’s more:

As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

And the kicker:

Did … did he just suggest that Fed Chairman Jay Powell is on par with the communist president of China? Well, thank goodness he deleted it.

Oh:

….My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

He’ll be damned if he lets people think he’s a bad speller.

POTUS deleted his original tweet not because he realized he asked whether the fed chairman HE APPOINTED is a “bigger enemy" than the brutally tyrannical leader of the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States, but because he misspelled the fed chairman’s last name. https://t.co/xIRuZv0YJW — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 23, 2019

You went and fixed his last name. THAT was the bad part of this tweet? Good grief, you imbecile. https://t.co/gPziXjLNy4 — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) August 23, 2019

Are we having fun yet?

This sort of thing is immensely helpful and not at all petty and counterproductive.

Trump appointed Jerome Powell, now he's calling him an enemy on par with China. This is why it's unnerving for me to hear @realDonaldTrump warn about "disloyal Jews" — no matter what spin his Jewish supporters may put on his comments. https://t.co/11V9w6z3y1 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 23, 2019