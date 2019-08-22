As Twitchy told you, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter has been thinking a lot about Sean Spicer being on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” lately, which in turn has got him thinking about Fox News hiring Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Family ties, Fox style: Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins her father Mike as a Fox contributor. I'm sure we'll see a father-daughter segment at some point. Fox also has a father-son pair in host Steve and reporter Peter Doocy. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

Wrote this about Spicer and ABC last night, now it applies to Sanders and Fox too: How should ex-White House officials be treated when they spend months misleading the public, then seek positions of fame and privilege? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. Brian already knows that answer, as he’s a proud employee at a network that has put ex-White House officials in positions of fame and privilege. But we digress (don’t worry, we’ll come back to that stuff soon enough.)

Dana Loesch took issue with Stelter declaring that Spicer and Huckabee Sanders actively mislead the public:

Disagreement doesn’t = willfully misleading. This attitude is partly why people refuse to see others — regardless the party — as anything other than walking issues. It dehumanizes others and the person doing it in the process. https://t.co/wQNJMjPirs — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 22, 2019

And we don’t recall Brian being nearly as concerned when Barack Obama’s press secretaries told bald-faced lies to the public.

But as Brian explains, this is different … because Trump:

We are living through a period of official lying that's unprecedented in our lifetimes. The president misspeaks so much, with such gusto, that it's become the defining feature of his administration. This isn't about "disagreement," as you claimed. It's about deception. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

Unprecedented willful deception!

We’d definitely never witnessed anything like that before Donald Trump took office.

Brian. The previous admin blamed law-abiding people for his gun-running program. He lied about doc access. Clinton folks work with ABC and your network today. To say current time is “unprecedented” is pure partisan hyperbole. People are more than their politics. https://t.co/CX1gaf4O6Z — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 22, 2019

People’s politics only matter to Brian Stelter when those politics don’t align with Brian Stelter’s preferred people.

"If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 22, 2019

Other examples of State-Sponsored lying:

"Benghazi was because of a video."

"I found out about server on the news."

"Cartels get their guns from US Gun dealers."

"The IRS didn't target Conservatives."

"If you like your Dr. you can keep your Dr. Period." — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) August 22, 2019

But that’s not the same thing, you guys:

And those examples were called out forcefully by the press. I understand why this false equivalence feels good to you. But the current president lies at a rate that's unprecedented. Every day, he could choose to stop. Instead, the lying is getting worse. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

And we understand why false narratives feel so good to Brian. Anything to avoid taking accountability for sleeping on the job.

HA HA HA HA HA HA "called out forcefully" HA HA HA HA HA HA HA — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 22, 2019

Fox, those examples were

called out forcefully by Fox. https://t.co/YxJ4OLHKeR — Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) August 22, 2019

Yes, but Fox is bad.

George Stephanopoulos, the former comms director and senior advisor to Bill Clinton, has been a TV host on ABC News since 2002. https://t.co/hlHFVzI0ds — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 22, 2019

Also, Josh Earnest who was hired as an NBC & MSNBC political analyst and is now the Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer for United Airlines as well as Robert Gibbs who was an MSNBC political analyst and now EVP & global chief communications officer for McDonald's https://t.co/jEqkLBNf31 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 22, 2019

Did CNN call out the Obama administration's lies before or after they hired half his staff? https://t.co/NsSsvgoueO — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 22, 2019

Called out very forcefully. pic.twitter.com/m2Yg8JgfXA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2019

It’s pretty obvious what Brian’s really upset about:

*How should Republican ex-White House officials be treated https://t.co/2YyqYC7yOq — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 22, 2019

Yep.

NARRATOR: It's not unprecedented. It's just not being done by a Democrat so Brian finally noticed. https://t.co/hq4fD1ZovZ — RBe (@RBPundit) August 22, 2019

GP If only there were a credible group of people whose job it was to ferret out the truth about elected officials and publish it for all to see. https://t.co/ez6ZAzECLc — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 22, 2019

If only!

There are those on the left who insist on reducing people to issues because it aids their ability to justify maliciousness. If you want to talk about actual deception, there it is. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 22, 2019