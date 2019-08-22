As Twitchy told you, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter has been thinking a lot about Sean Spicer being on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” lately, which in turn has got him thinking about Fox News hiring Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. Brian already knows that answer, as he’s a proud employee at a network that has put ex-White House officials in positions of fame and privilege. But we digress (don’t worry, we’ll come back to that stuff soon enough.)

Dana Loesch took issue with Stelter declaring that Spicer and Huckabee Sanders actively mislead the public:

And we don’t recall Brian being nearly as concerned when Barack Obama’s press secretaries told bald-faced lies to the public.

But as Brian explains, this is different … because Trump:

Unprecedented willful deception!

We’d definitely never witnessed anything like that before Donald Trump took office.

Trending

People’s politics only matter to Brian Stelter when those politics don’t align with Brian Stelter’s preferred people.

But that’s not the same thing, you guys:

And we understand why false narratives feel so good to Brian. Anything to avoid taking accountability for sleeping on the job.

Yes, but Fox is bad.

It’s pretty obvious what Brian’s really upset about:

Yep.

If only!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian Stelterdana loeschlyingSean Spicer