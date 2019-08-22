It’s been pretty entertaining watching media firefighters lose it over Sean Spicer getting cast on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Naturally, Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter are especially concerned:

Tonight's @ReliableSources lede w/@brianstelter: Some ABC News staffers are "up in arms" over @seanspicer being named as a "Dancing" contestant. "It's disgusting to think he is getting on the show AND getting paid by OUR company," one staffer told me.https://t.co/q1bZntIYNz pic.twitter.com/u2nwiiNhcv — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 22, 2019

I spoke by phone with @seanspicer and asked him about the controversy over him being announced as a "DWTS" contestant. Here's what he told me about @Tom_Bergeron's statement, @poniewozik's column, and our reporting that some ABC News staffers are upset: https://t.co/q1bZntIYNz pic.twitter.com/wT6L5cBrmN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 22, 2019

Some say "it's a slap in the face." Others are just rolling their eyes. Here's how people inside ABC News are reacting to the entertainment division's casting of @SeanSpicer…https://t.co/ToPqEBO0YM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

Nine sources spoke with me and @OliverDarcy… One of them commented that @GMA is like two universes on one show, with the 7am hour reporting on Trump's mendacity and then the 8am hour, with Spicer and "Dancing" promos, treating it as one big joke.https://t.co/ToPqEBO0YM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

This is Real News, Mr. President. Which is why the Blundertwins discussed it on CNN today:

It gets better, though:

CNN very upset Spicer and Huckabee had the nerve to get jobs. pic.twitter.com/8ZVwhsv7fT — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 22, 2019

Get a load of that chyron, folks.

CNN may have just out-CNN’d themselves.

Love the very serious faces of the media police twins. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) August 22, 2019

This is serious business.