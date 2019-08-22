It’s been pretty entertaining watching media firefighters lose it over Sean Spicer getting cast on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Naturally, Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter are especially concerned:

This is Real News, Mr. President. Which is why the Blundertwins discussed it on CNN today:

It gets better, though:

Get a load of that chyron, folks.

CNN may have just out-CNN’d themselves.

This is serious business.

