Tom Bergeron isn’t alone in his disgust at Sean Spicer being cast on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Media firefighters are pretty upset about it, too.

First of all, exactly how seriously should we be taking “Dancing with the Stars”?

Trending

And second of all, White House press secretaries lying to the American public is hardly something that started with the Trump administration.

Would we have thinkpieces devoted to shaming Dancing with the Stars if Josh Earnest were the one lacing up his dancing shoes?

Seriously. This is just embarrassing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dancing with the Starshuffington postlyingMichael Calderonenew york timespoliticspress secretarySean SpicerWhite House Press Secretary