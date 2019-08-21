Have you heard? Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer is all set to be on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

But let the record show that DWTS host Tom Bergeron is not at all happy about it:

We’re so sorry this is happening to you, Tom.

Apparently Tom’s show of strength still isn’t good enough for some people:

Trending

What more could he do to stand behind his convictions? He’s already written a letter and everything!

Now that would send a message.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dancing with the StarspoliticsSean SpicerTom Bergeron