Have you heard? Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer is all set to be on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Sean Spicer is going to be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars…so there's that. — Alyssa Canobbio Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) August 21, 2019

But let the record show that DWTS host Tom Bergeron is not at all happy about it:

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

We’re so sorry this is happening to you, Tom.

Yes, because the Uber-political leftist world of Hollywood now wants to pretend they're supposed to be a 'respite' from politics. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) August 21, 2019

Apparently Tom’s show of strength still isn’t good enough for some people:

But you are still doing the show — Aimee (@ARAhappyday) August 21, 2019

And yet you’re taking that check. — Race Traitor married to Disloyal Jew (@hawkhead) August 21, 2019

no one is forcing u to host this show that you're so upset about tim — alex (@alex_abads) August 21, 2019

Nope. You're choosing to be part of "normalizing" this insanity, so nope. — Pam Kling Jones 🆘 (@Realmommabear) August 21, 2019

It's cool if you want to profit off the people who put Trump in power and are locking in kids in cages, you do you man — Daniel Sherman (@danshermanparty) August 21, 2019

Way to cash the check, Tom. Disgusting. — Languid Langostine (@LLangostine) August 21, 2019

Sorry you can share with your producers that this "different direction" is stupid and I won't watch. EVER! You've lost a fan. — Nancy Howe (@nlhowe1949) August 21, 2019

I will not watch DWTS this season. You have the propagandist for the fuhrer. you are normalizing their behavior. — MikeBeBest (@MikeBeBest) August 21, 2019

Unless you do something, this is worse than not saying anything. If you're hinting at having convictions, find them and stand behind them. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) August 21, 2019

What more could he do to stand behind his convictions? He’s already written a letter and everything!

Or you could walk away and be a better person for it. — Stands (@Stands) August 21, 2019

If that's how you feel, how can you participate when Trump's lapdog, Spicer, is bringing politic right into your house?

Personally, I would quit and leave no confusion about why I quit to the public. — F.E.C. 🌊 (@fredbag100) August 21, 2019

You could…you know…actually take a stand and quit. — rachel (@Rocknrollclub) August 21, 2019

Honestly you should quit. This is disgusting. — Toby Cook (@MrTobyCook) August 21, 2019

You should quit — Tyler the Revelator (@tyler_coulson) August 21, 2019

Have some balls. Quit. — Ziggy VanDam (@ZiggyVanDam) August 21, 2019

Now that would send a message.