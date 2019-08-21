Just what sort of “great disloyalty” was Donald Trump referring to yesterday when he made his insane suggestion that Jews who vote Democrat are guilty of “great disloyalty,”? The Republican Jewish Coalition, for what it’s worth, was pretty sure they knew and that it was no big deal:

They really should’ve learned. Because after having a night to sleep on it, Donald Trump has clarified what he said:

Oh, well. If that’s what he meant … then it’s basically as awful as we thought.

To be fair, why should Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have all the “dual loyalty” fun?

