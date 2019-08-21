Just what sort of “great disloyalty” was Donald Trump referring to yesterday when he made his insane suggestion that Jews who vote Democrat are guilty of “great disloyalty,”? The Republican Jewish Coalition, for what it’s worth, was pretty sure they knew and that it was no big deal:

President Trump is right, it shows a great deal of disloyalty to oneself to defend a party that protects/emboldens people that hate you for your religion. The @GOP, when rarely confronted w/anti-Semitism of elected members always acts swiftly and decisively to punish and remove. https://t.co/mEBgd84qkf — RJC (@RJC) August 20, 2019

OK, guys.

Lmao this is such a bad tweet. Have you lost your minds? Why make excuses? Also, LOL at saying GOP acts swiftly IN THIS SAME TWEET, you maniacs https://t.co/MvfSZ0A8LZ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 20, 2019

Memo to RJC and anyone else who needs to hear this: Every single time Trump says something that *sounds pretty bigoted* his defenders choose the non-bigoted interpretation and then he always–always, always, always–cuts you down from that limb. Why haven't you learned? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 20, 2019

They really should’ve learned. Because after having a night to sleep on it, Donald Trump has clarified what he said:

Trump tells reporters: "If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel." via @Jordanfabian — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 21, 2019

Well, there it is, clarified. "If you vote for a Democrat, you're very, very disloyal to Israel." pic.twitter.com/DE8pqUKx53 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 21, 2019

Oh, well. If that’s what he meant … then it’s basically as awful as we thought.

Oh, well thanks for clearing that up. For a second I thought maybe he WASN'T being grossly anti-Semitic. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) August 21, 2019

Does he think this rephrasing of the same ugly thought from yesterday is better? — Laura Hart (@lchart53) August 21, 2019

Again with this s**t? — Carlos Edwards (@rcarlosnyc) August 21, 2019

It is like the game being played by him and the squad is who can out antisemite the other https://t.co/4Z4EmKRyyO — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 21, 2019

To be fair, why should Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have all the “dual loyalty” fun?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and the headline amended to reflect the addition of video.