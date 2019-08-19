As Twitchy told you, totally-not-anti-Semitic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar recently promoted an anti-Semitic cartoon. One would think that that’d be enough to merit some righteous indignation from the leader of the Anti-Defamation League.

And one would evidently be wrong:

And it doesn’t legitimize Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar’s bigotry?

What’s this business about how they “shouldn’t have lifted up” an anti-Semitic cartoon? They’ve been lifting up anti-Semitism from the get-go. This is how they roll. And we’re supposed to treat this like it was just a lapse in judgment on their part?

Trending

In other words, Greenblatt thinks some anti-Semitism is more equal than others.

The only way it could’ve been weaker would’ve been if Greenblatt had apologized on behalf of the Jews for offending Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

***

Related:

Check out this other doodle by anti-Semitic cartoonist shared by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ADLAnti-Defamation Leagueanti-SemitismIlhan OmarJonathan GreenblattRashida Tlaib