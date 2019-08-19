As Twitchy told you, totally-not-anti-Semitic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar recently promoted an anti-Semitic cartoon. One would think that that’d be enough to merit some righteous indignation from the leader of the Anti-Defamation League.

And one would evidently be wrong:

Reps. Tlaib and Omar absolutely shouldn't have lifted up the work of a cartoonist who frequently promotes hate toward Israel, mocks the Holocaust and traffics in #antiSemitic tropes. Doing so legitimizes his bigotry. https://t.co/Vb7AmDgBeb — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) August 19, 2019

And it doesn’t legitimize Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar’s bigotry?

By displaying their bigotry, they legitimized the cartoonist's bigotry? — Clinterjack (@SNADoubleAche) August 19, 2019

It's not like his bigotry is any different from their bigotry. They lifted his cartoon because it is in line with their own views. — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) August 19, 2019

What’s this business about how they “shouldn’t have lifted up” an anti-Semitic cartoon? They’ve been lifting up anti-Semitism from the get-go. This is how they roll. And we’re supposed to treat this like it was just a lapse in judgment on their part?

That's… your response? They 'shouldn't have' done it? https://t.co/KrYZmL63XJ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

Consecutive tweets, I kid you not: pic.twitter.com/VKUMFbUpXG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

In other words, Greenblatt thinks some anti-Semitism is more equal than others.

Soooo do you not condemn them? https://t.co/MBrMRo6444 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 19, 2019

Way to condemn 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) August 19, 2019

Nice non-condemnation. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 19, 2019

Nice dance you’re doing. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 19, 2019

Is that a condemnation? Could it have been any weaker? — Adina🇿️ (@lackboys3) August 19, 2019

The only way it could’ve been weaker would’ve been if Greenblatt had apologized on behalf of the Jews for offending Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

What about their bigotry? What in the hell happened to the ADL? — Eli Paname (@mon_singe) August 19, 2019

Please note the difference between the two tweets. @JGreenblattADL does not oppose antisemitism if the antisemites are left wingers. He has turned the @ADL into a propaganda machine for the far left. pic.twitter.com/Xzr9jU7zMp — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 19, 2019

You’re beyond embarrassing. Killing years of credibility for ADL. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Weak, weak man.@ADL please get someone stronger in this position. https://t.co/9b58n7fgW3 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 19, 2019

***

Related:

Check out this other doodle by anti-Semitic cartoonist shared by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib