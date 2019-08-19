As Twitchy reported Sunday, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar capped off a week of controversy over being banned from Israel for their BDS activism by posting the following anti-Semitic cartoon to their Instagram feeds. The cartoonist, Carlos Latuff, came in second place in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Contest in 2006:

We’re sure they were both flattered to be featured in a Latuff cartoon, but the Reagan Battalion looked back a few years and found some of the same cartoonist’s other work.

You might think that the firefighters in the media would be knocking on their office doors asking them to denounce the cartoonist’s other work. “We know you’re sick of Muslims having to answer for terrorism, and we’re sorry to ask, but could you spare a word?”

Nah, it didn’t come up. Nor did either congresswoman condemn Palestinian terrorism, not that they would anyway; like they’ve made clear, they’re tired of Muslims being made to explain when some people do something.

Absolutely agreed. But maybe it’s time to take down the Instagram posts now that they now the cartoonist’s background a little better?

