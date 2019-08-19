As Twitchy reported Sunday, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar capped off a week of controversy over being banned from Israel for their BDS activism by posting the following anti-Semitic cartoon to their Instagram feeds. The cartoonist, Carlos Latuff, came in second place in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Contest in 2006:

Oof. Looks like both Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib shared this awful Carlos Latuff cartoon in Instagram stories yesterday. In 2006, Latuff came in second in Iran's International Holocaust Cartoon Contest, which is a thing that exists, in case you thought the TL couldn't get any worse. pic.twitter.com/uwyBPAsz7T — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2019

We’re sure they were both flattered to be featured in a Latuff cartoon, but the Reagan Battalion looked back a few years and found some of the same cartoonist’s other work.

So @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib both shared a cartoon by a cartoonist who not only took part in Iran’s holocaust denial cartoon contest, but also celebrates the death of American soldiers. pic.twitter.com/m9tQ0RmfVl — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 18, 2019

Great decision by Israel👏🏼👏🏼 CLEARLY — Ch✰cho (@elsucioguapo66) August 19, 2019

Just more proof that Israel made the right decision. — 🐨 Brooklyn Girl (@Brooklyn__Girl) August 18, 2019

That is their true colors, they are fundamentalists and that is the message they are promoting. — johncollinspty (@johncollinspty) August 18, 2019

You might think that the firefighters in the media would be knocking on their office doors asking them to denounce the cartoonist’s other work. “We know you’re sick of Muslims having to answer for terrorism, and we’re sorry to ask, but could you spare a word?”

sickens me — Ashley Wallace 🇺🇸 ♀ ♌ 🎃 🕸️ 🦇 👻 (@AshleyWallaceP5) August 19, 2019

Oh that is classy. — Aaron et politica ingenio 🇺🇸 (@peekaso) August 18, 2019

This should surprise no one. — Bob Genetski (@vote4bobg) August 18, 2019

The squad needs to be rebranded the smod. #sweetmeteorofdeath as they seem to be hurling directly towards a political disaster in 2020. — Marquis of Veritas (@TimelessTopHat) August 18, 2019

Will any brave firefighting journalists ask them about this at the press conference tomorrow or nah? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 18, 2019

Nah, it didn’t come up. Nor did either congresswoman condemn Palestinian terrorism, not that they would anyway; like they’ve made clear, they’re tired of Muslims being made to explain when some people do something.

The picture that they shared was wrong, but sharing a picture from one artist isn’t an endorsement of everything they’ve ever done. — stair master chef (@stairmasterchef) August 18, 2019

Absolutely agreed. But maybe it’s time to take down the Instagram posts now that they now the cartoonist’s background a little better?

