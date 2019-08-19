As Twitchy told you, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib held a press conference this afternoon, where they quadrupled down on their anti-Israel, anti-Semitic smear campaign. Most of the media don’t seem terribly interested in debunking the long list of lies, but CNN did manage to trot out professional left-wing-anti-Semitism apologist Peter Beinart to weigh in on everything:

Channeling AOC by suggesting that Palestinian terrorists have no choice but to respond with violence is a really good look.

Trending

And why wouldn’t they? They’ve got to love it when a far-leftist talking head with a conditional respect for Judaism comes on to bash Israel and defend blatant anti-Semitism.

All we can say is God bless Rich Lowry. It can’t be easy to sit there and try to refute Beinart’s unhinged arguments knowing that most of the media are ultimately rooting against you.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNHanan AshrawiIlhan OmarIsraelMiftahPalestiniansPeter BeinartRich LowryTerrorism