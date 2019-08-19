As Twitchy told you, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib held a press conference this afternoon, where they quadrupled down on their anti-Israel, anti-Semitic smear campaign. Most of the media don’t seem terribly interested in debunking the long list of lies, but CNN did manage to trot out professional left-wing-anti-Semitism apologist Peter Beinart to weigh in on everything:

Video: Here's half of that absolutely bonkers meltdown by Peter Beinart after Rich Lowry calmly schools him on why it's not such a great idea to defend an organization that's actually pushed blood libel (among other hateful, ugly things). Beinart lost it and it was not pretty pic.twitter.com/lId4KHeJ25 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 19, 2019

CNN's Peter Beinart defends Palestinians who commit terrorism against Israel: “A lot of Palestinians believe that because they are subject to daily violence of a system which denies them basic rights they have the right to respond violently”pic.twitter.com/cUc0fqssoA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 19, 2019

Channeling AOC by suggesting that Palestinian terrorists have no choice but to respond with violence is a really good look.

It is like he is reading straight from Hamas manifesto…. @Benshapiro said it best…. Hamas cheers every time Peter is on television https://t.co/qCAU4gSKZ9 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 19, 2019

And why wouldn’t they? They’ve got to love it when a far-leftist talking head with a conditional respect for Judaism comes on to bash Israel and defend blatant anti-Semitism.

.@PeterBeinart on @CNN basically: Palestinians have a right to be antisemites — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 19, 2019

Beinart excusing murdering children on school buses. https://t.co/pERlvqazGZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 19, 2019

CNN anchor asks Beinart about Miftah's antisemitism. Beinart responds "Palestinians don't have to be saints" in order to get "the same rights" as the rest of us. Amazing. Simply amazing. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

Miftah: Jewish control of media elevates black ppl and is bad for white ppl so they must be destroyed. Also Jews put Christian blood on their matza. Peter Beinart: Look, nobody's perfect. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

All we can say is God bless Rich Lowry. It can’t be easy to sit there and try to refute Beinart’s unhinged arguments knowing that most of the media are ultimately rooting against you.

Thankfully @RichLowry is there to add some sanity: Tells Beinart you can criticize Israel without glorifying terrorists. Asks Beinart if that's his standard for working with white nationalists. Beinart has no response but to yell at Rich, who's speaking calmly. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

"Hanan Ashrawi has dedicate her life to nonviolent activism."–Beinart. Beinart is acting psychotically here, and Lowry is a saint. Amazing. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

Kudos to @RichLowry, who made Peter Beinart look like a complete fool and jackass. Or would have if Beinart weren’t already. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 19, 2019

