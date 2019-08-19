Because they’re horrible people, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib held a press conference today in order to double, triple, quadruple (we’ve lost count, honestly) down on their disgusting anti-Israel, anti-Semitic narrative.

This Ilhan Omar speech on Israel is must-watch stuff — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 19, 2019

It’s must-watch in the sense that it really serves to highlight the depths of deception to which Omar and Tlaib will sink in order to smear Israel and the Jewish people.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: "The decision to ban me and my colleague, the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress, is nothing less than an attempt by an ally of the United States to suppress our ability to do our jobs as elected officials." https://t.co/FMMbwrRt3T pic.twitter.com/wDUHXGyYIJ — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 19, 2019

What the hell is she talking about?

Going to Israel allows you to do your job? — Applehopacado (@applehopacado) August 19, 2019

I didn’t realize the House district she represents was in Israel. https://t.co/vJSpwL0J0f — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2019

Sorry, which district in Israel was she elected to? Also… since when is it the job of a congress official to actively support and aim for the destruction of Israel? https://t.co/xn3H0HCY9F — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 19, 2019

What an absolute moron. Her visiting Israel helps MN 5th District how? He ability to claim victim status when things are her fault is truly legendary. I will give her that. — Patrick Berzai (@PatrickBerzai) August 19, 2019

You are not special. You are not diplomats. You are freshmen Congresspeople with duties to your districts in America… — The Media (@Counterstreamed) August 19, 2019

Ilhan Omar’s only duty in her mind is to ensure that Israel is destroyed.

Omar says past trips were the same but not banned–but doesn't acknowledge that the BDS law wasn't in existence then. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

And completely undermine her narrative? Perish the thought.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) continues to lie about her trip to Israel Omar falsely claims that she was going to meet with Israeli officials despite having 0 plans to do so on her itinerary Omar planned to meet with groups that support terrorism, including one that promoted neo-Nazis pic.twitter.com/pxBlMgfGGg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 19, 2019

Look up “gaslighting” in the dictionary, and you’ll find a photo of Ilhan Omar.

And she's lying about the itinerary. pic.twitter.com/zQTMgBxlYX — JohnGalt 🇺🇸 (@JohnGal26732891) August 19, 2019

Ilhan Omar just said that she planned to meet with members of the Knesset. She is lying. Her schedule was made public days ago. https://t.co/VuSYVX8Vmu — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 19, 2019

Does she ever stop lying?

Omar says HRW's Shakir is facing deportation because he reported on 'human rights violations,' a clear lie. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

One of many.

NEW: Rep. Ilhan Omar on U.S. aid to Israel: "We must be asking, as Israel's ally, the Netanyahu government stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land and ensure full rights for Palestinians if we are to give them aid." https://t.co/BflAp7aeir pic.twitter.com/tsSWcN22SU — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2019

Hey, remember that time Ilhan Omar denied that she supported the BDS movement in order to get elected?

The goal all along https://t.co/BPDgw74f5b — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 19, 2019

Omar says US should threaten to take away aid to Israel, presumably because it's all about the benjamins — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

Yep.

Tlaib says the checkpoints just appeared, suggests for the purpose of humiliating Palestinians. She gives the mic back to Omar for more lies. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

How many lies can they pack into one press conference?

Rep. Ilhan Omar: "Donald Trump would like nothing more than to use this issue to pit Muslims and Jewish Americans against each other. The Muslim community and the Jewish community are being othered and made into the boogeyman by this administration." https://t.co/BflAp7aeir pic.twitter.com/XsKkRqPmhu — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2019

Shorter Ilhan Omar: Jews and Muslims should unite to oppose the Jewish state and right of its people to live in peace.https://t.co/bGrVvtAGw0 — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) August 19, 2019

Good Lord.

Omar & Tlaib have been focused entirely on this issue since day 1 (even if Omar had to lie about her intentions during primary). They aren't the first Muslim MOCs. They're just the first to dedicate their entire public service to identity politics + delegitimizing Israel. https://t.co/3TiAuzXcQU — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 19, 2019

Do the media even care?

I wonder if @CNN and the rest of the media will fact-check this. I doubt it! https://t.co/mcE9Cxe07v — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 19, 2019

CNN panelist says it's highly unusual we get to hear from Palestinians, by which she presumably means she doesn't know how to read — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

Omar/Tlaib segment followed by Daniel Dale fact-checking Trump. Just missed it! So close. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

What we’re witnessing here — aside from unapologetic anti-Semitism from Omar and Tlaib — is the media’s utter dereliction of duty.

As you watch the reporters who live-fact-check every Trump speech *not* take the opportunity to grasp at the low-hanging fruit of the Omar/Tlaib presser, feel pity for them: They'll be lost when Trump is out of office. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

So news organizations are simply repeating lies from Omar and Tlaib’s press conference without even attempting to correct. These news organizations are complicit in normalizing bigotry. There is no other way to put it. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

