Last week, Ilhan Omar offered up further confirmation that she is, in fact, an anti-Semitic garbage person with an extensive thread bashing Israel for not falling for her and Rashida Tlaib’s shamelessly anti-Semitic political stunt. Her thread was full of historical revisionism, terrorism apologetics, and, of course, lies.
Here, the Israel Advocacy Movement — which focuses on fighting back against “British hostility to Israel” — debunks more of Omar’s lies in further detail:
Watch as Ilhan Omar tells outrageous lies about Israel.
She is either breathtakingly ignorant or a pathological liar.
You decide.
Who says she can’t be both?
She is both.
In either case, it’s clear that Ilhan Omar is dangerous.
Ilhan Omar is incapable of saying anything true about Israel, pt. 98390902849023 https://t.co/O9nWzDR0vV
Probably because Ilhan Omar is a raging antisemtic jew hater
It's beginning to look that way, isn't it
Been that way since day one… especially after lying to the faces of everyone about her support of BDS
Should have been the first indication to most… i just think our firefighters are on vacation
They’re far too busy trying to save Elizabeth Warren’s hide. They can’t be bothered with stuff like this.
Meanwhile:
She's still on the House Foreign Relations committee, though. Right? https://t.co/Vjf9AqgLeZ
Last time we checked.