Last week, Ilhan Omar offered up further confirmation that she is, in fact, an anti-Semitic garbage person with an extensive thread bashing Israel for not falling for her and Rashida Tlaib’s shamelessly anti-Semitic political stunt. Her thread was full of historical revisionism, terrorism apologetics, and, of course, lies.

Here, the Israel Advocacy Movement — which focuses on fighting back against “British hostility to Israel” — debunks more of Omar’s lies in further detail:

Who says she can’t be both?

In either case, it’s clear that Ilhan Omar is dangerous.

They’re far too busy trying to save Elizabeth Warren’s hide. They can’t be bothered with stuff like this.

Meanwhile:

Last time we checked.

