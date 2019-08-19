Last week, Ilhan Omar offered up further confirmation that she is, in fact, an anti-Semitic garbage person with an extensive thread bashing Israel for not falling for her and Rashida Tlaib’s shamelessly anti-Semitic political stunt. Her thread was full of historical revisionism, terrorism apologetics, and, of course, lies.

Here, the Israel Advocacy Movement — which focuses on fighting back against “British hostility to Israel” — debunks more of Omar’s lies in further detail:

Watch as Ilhan Omar tells outrageous lies about Israel. She is either breathtakingly ignorant or a pathological liar. You decide. Make sure you follow us for more videos like this. pic.twitter.com/Sw9VkTVY06 — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) August 18, 2019

Who says she can’t be both?

She is both. — Lillian H. Mueller (@lill_the_swiss) August 18, 2019

In either case, it’s clear that Ilhan Omar is dangerous.

Ilhan Omar is incapable of saying anything true about Israel, pt. 98390902849023 https://t.co/O9nWzDR0vV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

Probably because Ilhan Omar is a raging antisemtic jew hater — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 19, 2019

It's beginning to look that way, isn't it — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 19, 2019

Been that way since day one… especially after lying to the faces of everyone about her support of BDS Should have been the first indication to most… i just think our firefighters are on vacation — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 19, 2019

They’re far too busy trying to save Elizabeth Warren’s hide. They can’t be bothered with stuff like this.

Meanwhile:

She's still on the House Foreign Relations committee, though. Right? https://t.co/Vjf9AqgLeZ — RBe (@RBPundit) August 19, 2019

Last time we checked.