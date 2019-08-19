As Twitchy told you, professional anti-Semite apologist Peter Beinart took his act to a CNN panel today, where he proceeded to perform impressive feats of intellectual gymnastics in order to justify Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s smear campaign against Israel.

Video: Here's half of that absolutely bonkers meltdown by Peter Beinart after Rich Lowry calmly schools him on why it's not such a great idea to defend an organization that's actually pushed blood libel (among other hateful, ugly things). Beinart lost it and it was not pretty pic.twitter.com/lId4KHeJ25 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 19, 2019

Apparently getting soundly schooled by Rich Lowry wasn’t enough to make him reconsider the legitimacy of his argument, because he subsequently attempted to defend himself on Twitter:

Today @CNN I was asked if I support Palestinian suicide bombers. God forbid: A friend was killed by one. But Palestinians don't forfeit their rights cuz some in their midst pursue them in an immoral way. Mandela and Malcolm X endorsed violence. Didn't make their oppression OK — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) August 19, 2019

Does Peter honestly think that defense is OK?

"Today @CNN I was asked if I support Palestinian suicide bombers. God forbid: A friend was killed by one. But…. " https://t.co/vwUKZOqfTj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2019

Everything before "but", is negated by the word. — Scythe of Lyfe (@Scythe_of_lyfe) August 19, 2019

Not even Sir Mix A Lot likes "buts" *this* big. — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) August 19, 2019

I am confused. You don't support them when they kill a friend of yours, otherwise it's okay? — Komrade Pinkachu (@bob_hoke) August 19, 2019

I love that you think this tweet is vindicating. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 19, 2019

It’d be cute if it weren’t so demented.

@PeterBeinart is now comparing Palestinian terrorists to Mandela and Malcom X. — Joel Griffith (@joelgriffith) August 19, 2019

As my wise ol' pappy used to say, "Everything before the "but" is bovine excrement." Nice tribute to your "friend." — Brandon Garrett (@BatDaddyOfThree) August 19, 2019

Still sounds like a justification. — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) August 19, 2019

Unfortunately for @PeterBeinart, there’s video of him saying the thing he’s now saying he didn’t say. The thing that he regrets having been caught on video saying, because it finally, once and for all, puts him outside the tent. https://t.co/4LkADVCGx0 — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) August 19, 2019

A tweet ain’t gonna fix what that segment did to you, bruh. That video is gonna follow you around for eternity. — ᴰᵒᵘᵍˡᵃˢ (@DouglasShrugged) August 19, 2019

It certainly should.

Peter let the mask slip — Chris Raab (@ChrisRaab3) August 19, 2019

You've shown the world who you are. own it! — David Paul (@HarleyDavid66) August 19, 2019