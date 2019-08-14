Faced with a plethora of fantastic pro-life arguments out there, GOP Rep. Steve King chose instead to go with this:

U.S. Rep. Steve King: If not for rape and incest, 'would there be any population left?' https://t.co/1LouyEwDQX pic.twitter.com/vPw1eA5TAB — Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) August 14, 2019

The context for this Steve King's History of the World, for those asking, is not allowing rape or incest exceptions to abortion restrictions: https://t.co/LcTd84r1Cq — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 14, 2019

Context doesn’t really do King many favors, of course.

OK, I think what he's trying to say is he is opposed to aborting those conceived in such a way because he believes it was so prevalent in the past that none of us would be here today if they had done so then.#CrazyInterpreter — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 14, 2019

There are plenty of people who are against abortion even in cases of rape or incest, but there are much better ways to argue that children born of rape or incest still have value without taking it where King took it. Seriously. Come on, man.

SMDH — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) August 14, 2019

We know the whole “do better” thing is getting tiresome, but it’s fitting in this case. Please, Steve King. Do better.

Steve King's argument is that Steve King might not be here today but for rape or incest. It's an argument. He's arguing. He's making an argument. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 14, 2019

In fairness, this definitely explains Steve King. https://t.co/CwUGqk3dEl — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 14, 2019