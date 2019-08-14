Faced with a plethora of fantastic pro-life arguments out there, GOP Rep. Steve King chose instead to go with this:

Context doesn’t really do King many favors, of course.

Trending

There are plenty of people who are against abortion even in cases of rape or incest, but there are much better ways to argue that children born of rape or incest still have value without taking it where King took it. Seriously. Come on, man.

We know the whole “do better” thing is getting tiresome, but it’s fitting in this case. Please, Steve King. Do better.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionincestPro-liferapeSteve King