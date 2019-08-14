As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer didn’t waste any time giving Kamala Harris an opportunity to politicize the shooting that’s reportedly injured at least six Philadelphia police officers. But why should Democratic presidential candidates have all the fun? Regular Democratic politicians like Florida Rep. Val Demings also has plenty of insight to offer on a situation she clearly doesn’t know a whole hell of a lot about:

.@RepValDemings: "We can assume" the Philly shooter targeting cops is using the "high-capacity magazines" we must outlaw pic.twitter.com/trM1wPOYb3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2019

.@RepValDemings: "I think we can assume that [the Philly shooter] is also heavily armed with high capacity rifles or weapons and also has high capacity magazines." pic.twitter.com/pBoyHpcOSw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 14, 2019

Oh.

So, what's a "high capacity rifle"? — Heeere's Fredo (@jonsgardner) August 14, 2019

She forgot high capacity bullets. — Alex (@twitt3riscool) August 14, 2019

Well, shoot.

I'm shocked she didn't jump to "this is another example of the white supremacy problem we have" — Brian Smith (@TheDownward) August 14, 2019

Maybe she can discuss that next time Wolf invites her to weigh in on an active shooter situation.

I think we can also assume the shooters not a responsible and law abiding gun owner — Christopher Carson (@Wilkersonclan) August 14, 2019

We can definitely assume that Wolf Blitzer is not a responsible journalist. Demings’ “I think we can assume” lead-off would’ve been a great time for Blitzer to step in and stop her right in her tracks. She had no basis on which to make her assumptions, but instead of urging caution, Blitzer let her keep going and didn’t hold her accountable in the slightest.

That’s pathetic. That … is CNN.

Can’t believe this qualifies as actual journalism. # — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@sl662) August 14, 2019

This is bottom of the barrel journalism. Just appallingly bad. CNN is a joke https://t.co/xND54uklI0 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 14, 2019

CNN is not Real News, Mr. President. Not by a long shot.