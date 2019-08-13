As Twitchy told you yesterday, Max Boot got very upset at Buckley Fellow John Hirschauer for calling him out in National Review over a ridiculous opinion column whose thrust was basically that white people can either be self-loathing or white supremacists.

Boot figured that the only possible explanation for Hirschauer’s rebuttal was that Hirschauer is a white supremacist.

But instead of quitting while he was behind, Boot decided instead to double down today:

We’d post an excerpt, but honestly, the whole thing is ridiculous.

In other words, Boot’s piece is right up Tom Nichols’ alley:

“An intern.”

Intellectual honesty is too much work. And it’s certainly no substitute for those sweet, sweet Resistance clicks.

Hey, it seems to be working for them. And if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Max Boot forfeited the right to be taken seriously a long time ago.

We’ll leave you with John Hirschauer’s excellent response to Boot’s hysteria:

