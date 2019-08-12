Max Boot is saddened by what’s happened to mainstream conservatism. By which he probably means that he’s saddened he’s become a laughingstock among mainstream conservatives.

In a piece at National Review Online, Buckley Fellow John Hirschauer blistered Boot’s WaPo opinion post from last week, “Get a grip, white people. We’re not the victims.” You can probably guess how Boot’s column goes based on the headline alone. You should really read Hirschauer’s entire piece, but here’s how it concludes:

A responsible journalist would propose a realistic alternative for conservative whites who don’t want to cede their basic political premises but who nevertheless reject white nationalism. But Boot instead goes on a meandering tirade with scant a coherent point. Sometimes he rails against white people as such; his claims range from the tautological (“White people can be pretty clueless”) to the plainly calumnious (“ . . . the sense of outrage that white people feel when they fear losing their privileged position to people of color”). At other times, he aims his fire more narrowly on the “many” Trump supporters who assume “that white supremacy is the natural order of things.” Like most white authors in this genre, Boot’s self-hatred is boutique and performative. His ire is directed more at White People in the abstract than with white people as such. Boot (who, it must be said, is whiter than almost anyone on the Washington Post masthead) must, for his piece’s title to make any sense, be in possession of the “grip” he’d like his fellow whites to “get.” I’m not quite sure he is. The great shame of this piece is not that Boot had the audacity to instruct an entire racial group to “get a grip.” It is not even his almost libelous comparison of post-apartheid South Africa with the United States in 2019. It is the irresponsibility of speaking in such totalizing racial language in a time that, as he himself concedes, is “dangerous.” Max Boot can claim all he wants that President Trump is stoking the flames of race hatred, but if he really believes that, he ought to stop fanning them himself.

Hirschauer’s got Boot’s number. And Boot’s not happy about it:

https://twitter.com/MaxBoot/status/1161021723006951424

If by “bizarre,” you mean “articulate and damning,” then yes. It’s bizarre. And obviously there’s only one reason anyone would refute a patented Max Boot Opinion:

It makes sense if you’re a white supremacist. https://t.co/eJGjsZeWVN — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 12, 2019

There it is.

I mean the author straight-up denounces white-identity politics in the piece, let alone white supremacy, but Max is getting lazy these days. https://t.co/XKaZTIm3po — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 12, 2019

You’re smearing the writer as a white supremacist because you can’t take criticism. Get a grip, Max. https://t.co/HJfk3igEOz — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 12, 2019

Max Boot calling National Review white supremacists is just what this week was missing. https://t.co/s6l8qCMRX4 — neontaster (@neontaster) August 12, 2019

Max Boot is the Uncle Leo of the Resistance.

That’s not the only thing he should get …

Oh lawdy, you guys. It’s come to this:

Maximum Bootlicker (@MaxBoot) is now retweeting Kurt “Tentacle Porn” Eichenwald (@KurtEichenwald) in defense of his dumbass “white supremacist” attack on an NRO writer b/c the writer’s article owned Boot & made him Mad Online & forced his fedora into an even more aggressive slant pic.twitter.com/WIDiTrMkM7 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 12, 2019

Somebody take Max’s Twitter away before he hurts himself.