You may remember comedian Larry Wilmore as the guy who had “no sympathy” for Otto Warmbier and his “crocodile tears.” But Wilmore’s so much more than that. He’s also a gun-grabbing lefty who thinks that the ticket to winning the gun control war is using ridiculously over-the-top, inflammatory language:

Just brilliant stuff.

Imagine thinking that we’re going to start taking intellectually dishonest guys like Larry Wilmore seriously.

This isn’t going to work out the way Larry hopes it will.

