You may remember comedian Larry Wilmore as the guy who had “no sympathy” for Otto Warmbier and his “crocodile tears.” But Wilmore’s so much more than that. He’s also a gun-grabbing lefty who thinks that the ticket to winning the gun control war is using ridiculously over-the-top, inflammatory language:

"I'm not coming for your gun motherfucker. I'm coming for your weapon of mass destruction." On #LovettorLeaveIt, @larrywilmore talks about why we need to change the language we use when talking about guns. https://t.co/y8eUNQCYha pic.twitter.com/h1pgilPmXQ — Crooked Media (@crookedmedia) August 11, 2019

Just brilliant stuff.

Oooo he said the f word 8 times. He's so edgy! Let's listen and do whatever he says! 🙄😑 — Kayla Bell (@KaylaBell347) August 12, 2019

Imagine thinking this is a smart point. — Trad_Dad (@trad_papa) August 12, 2019

Imagine thinking that we’re going to start taking intellectually dishonest guys like Larry Wilmore seriously.

Constitutionally ignorant, ad hominem attacks, inflammatory and extremist examples, this is why we can't even have a dialogue about firearms, there is no middle, they want to take them away from law abiding citizens. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) August 12, 2019

You petty tyrants feel so empowered when brainstorming ways to disarm the populace. Here's a "foreground check" for you: Literally millions of people own scary guns and don't hurt anyone.

You are turning those law-abiding citizens into criminals and enemies with this language. — Saint 'This Account Satirizes Socialists' Stephen (@NewProtectorate) August 12, 2019

This isn’t going to work out the way Larry hopes it will.

Shorter Larry: We need to change the language to scare people into thinking the way we want. GTFOHWTBS. — Tony! Toni! Toné! Has Done it Again (@LoneStarTexian) August 12, 2019

I don’t own a weapon of mass destruction. We good? Good. — 21st Century Digital Mike (@BullshitMike90) August 11, 2019

Well come get it tough guy — TinyG (@GsVaught) August 12, 2019

Anytime you're ready, swing on by, sparky. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) August 12, 2019