Daniel Cameron is a Republican running for attorney general in Kentucky. He’s also black and has been endorsed by Donald Trump. And for some, that combination just does not compute.

Dawn Elliott, a liberal civil rights attorney, recently told Cameron to “stop eating the ‘coon flakes’ the White House is serving.” More:

“To sit there and be so proud of someone who is an open racist is shameful,” said Elliott, an attorney who co-hosts a political talk show on WLOU 1350 AM. “Why would anyone of color want to side with someone who is trying to destroy us?”

Needless to say, Cameron didn’t appreciate Elliott’s advice. And he pushed back on Twitter:

Yesterday, a liberal attorney said I should stop eating "coon flakes" in a @CourierJournal interview. I am a proud lifelong Republican, part of a diverse @KYGOP ticket, and yes I support @realDonaldTrump. It's time to stop telling black Americans what we're allowed to believe — Daniel Cameron (@djaycameron) August 7, 2019

Racism is never OK — including when it’s directed at Republicans and conservatives. That shouldn’t be difficult to understand, and yet, here we are.

(Thread) I’m starting this thread with “coon flakes.” Here’s why: In KY, The Republican Party has nominated an African American lawyer for Attorney General. He’s brilliant & represents the future. @djaycameron is a star and has been endorsed by @realDonaldTrump ⬇️ https://t.co/eWr7x4IyGl — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 7, 2019

This weekend Daniel was treated to having his face put on “WANTED” posters at the Fancy Farm picnic. Greg Stumbo, his opponent, then called @djaycameron a “child” in his speech…or BOY, if you will. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 7, 2019

Today we have a liberal in KY’s newspaper of record, the @courierjournal, saying Daniel Cameron, an accomplished 33 year old attorney and rising GOP star, should stop eating “coon flakes.” — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 7, 2019

I’m glad @phillipmbailey quoted that – everyone needs to see what’s coming from the left in KY as they rage against @djaycameron. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 7, 2019