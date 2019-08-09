Daniel Cameron is a Republican running for attorney general in Kentucky. He’s also black and has been endorsed by Donald Trump. And for some, that combination just does not compute.

Dawn Elliott, a liberal civil rights attorney, recently told Cameron to “stop eating the ‘coon flakes’ the White House is serving.” More:

“To sit there and be so proud of someone who is an open racist is shameful,” said Elliott, an attorney who co-hosts a political talk show on WLOU 1350 AM. “Why would anyone of color want to side with someone who is trying to destroy us?”

Needless to say, Cameron didn’t appreciate Elliott’s advice. And he pushed back on Twitter:

Racism is never OK — including when it’s directed at Republicans and conservatives. That shouldn’t be difficult to understand, and yet, here we are.

