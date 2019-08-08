Donald Trump is — shall we say? — not for everyone. But apparently actor Woody Harrelson had an especially difficult time being around him. So difficult that he had to take drastic measures in order to cope:

“So Jesse Ventura is a buddy of mine, and he called me up—and this is in, oh, 2002—and said, ‘Donald Trump is going to try to convince me to be his running mate for the Democratic ticket in 2004. Will you be my date?’” Harrelson told the magazine.

OK, first of all, Jesse Ventura is a buddy of his? That’s a good indication right there that Woody’s judgment might be a bit … impaired. But we digress:

“I said, ‘Yeah, man.’ So we all met at Trump Tower, sat down. Melania was there, only she wasn’t his wife yet. And it was, let me tell you, a brutal dinner. Two and a half hours. The fun part was watching Jesse’s moves,” he continued. “It would look like Trump had him pinned, was going to get him to say yes, and then Jesse would slip out at the last second.”

“Now, at a fair table with four people, each person is entitled to 25 percent of the conversation, right? I’d say Melania got about 0.1 percent, maybe. I got about 1 percent. And the governor, Jesse, he got about 3 percent,” Harrelson said. “Trump took the rest. It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly.”

To be clear, we have absolutely no doubt that Woody was unable to get through that dinner without smoking weed. We’re just not buying that Donald Trump was the reason. In fact, nobody seems to be buying it:

The Hill needs to get back to us when they find a real story.

Seriously.

Snort.

