Donald Trump is — shall we say? — not for everyone. But apparently actor Woody Harrelson had an especially difficult time being around him. So difficult that he had to take drastic measures in order to cope:

Woody Harrelson says he once had to smoke weed just to get through "brutal" dinner with Trump: "It got so bad" https://t.co/jfds3vBbJJ pic.twitter.com/glWlJPb4dm — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2019

More from The Hill:

“So Jesse Ventura is a buddy of mine, and he called me up—and this is in, oh, 2002—and said, ‘Donald Trump is going to try to convince me to be his running mate for the Democratic ticket in 2004. Will you be my date?’” Harrelson told the magazine.

OK, first of all, Jesse Ventura is a buddy of his? That’s a good indication right there that Woody’s judgment might be a bit … impaired. But we digress:

“I said, ‘Yeah, man.’ So we all met at Trump Tower, sat down. Melania was there, only she wasn’t his wife yet. And it was, let me tell you, a brutal dinner. Two and a half hours. The fun part was watching Jesse’s moves,” he continued. “It would look like Trump had him pinned, was going to get him to say yes, and then Jesse would slip out at the last second.” “Now, at a fair table with four people, each person is entitled to 25 percent of the conversation, right? I’d say Melania got about 0.1 percent, maybe. I got about 1 percent. And the governor, Jesse, he got about 3 percent,” Harrelson said. “Trump took the rest. It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly.”

To be clear, we have absolutely no doubt that Woody was unable to get through that dinner without smoking weed. We’re just not buying that Donald Trump was the reason. In fact, nobody seems to be buying it:

Right, because he wasn't going to smoke weed anyway. — Greg (@gregashaw) August 8, 2019

So a normal day for Woody, got it. — Rob Reber (@Robb_R9) August 8, 2019

Woody Harrelson smokes weed because it’s a day that ends with y. This is a nonstory. — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) August 8, 2019

Does anyone believe that Woody has had any dinner that he hasn't smoked weed during? — Nathaniel Parker (@Hiny_Rugburn) August 8, 2019

I'm going to go out on a limb here and suggest he smoked pot because A: he regularly smokes pot

B: he's Woody Harrelson The only way this becomes even less "shocking" would be if Tommy Chong had said it. https://t.co/O78eV3cdw7 — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) August 8, 2019

Like Woody needed an excuse to get high. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) August 8, 2019

Not sure this means much coming from the guy who can't roll out of bed without rolling a joint first. — Azhag is Here (@AzhagIs) August 8, 2019

Pretty sure Woody Harrelson has to smoke weed to get out of bed in the morning. — Todd Paxton (@iamtoddpaxton) August 8, 2019

Please. Woody smokes just to get through breakfast — Uncle Crumpty (@UncleCrumpty) August 8, 2019

Woody Harrelson has to get stoned for that brutal walk to the toilet in the morning, give me a break — Kirk Massey (@KirkMasseyTCU) August 8, 2019

Then his shoelace came undone and he reached down to tie it. “Brutal,” he groaned, stopping to smoke weed. — David (@David_____1) August 8, 2019

…..and the brutal drive home, the brutal unlocking the door, the brutal undressing, the brutal getting ready for bed…..get the point? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) August 8, 2019

The Hill needs to get back to us when they find a real story.

This story would be newsworthy if the odds were that Woody wasn't high before the dinner too. — Ryan Storey (@Storey33) August 7, 2019

I think is more newsworthy the situations when he doesn’t need to smoke weed — Dr Someone something somewhere phd (@Somethi19026081) August 8, 2019

Seriously.

I imagine it was no picnic for Trump either, having to put up with a stoner — Peter Noel Hall (@Peternhall2) August 8, 2019

Snort.