Donald Trump said he’s concerned about the rise of hate groups:

Seems like a pretty solid approach to hate groups, right?

But actress Rosanna Arquette — who, according to her Twitter bio, is “resisting fascism on a daily basis” — has a problem with it. Namely that Trump dares to consider Antifa a hate group:

Glad we’ve cleared that up.

Trending

Yeah, Antifa’s just “a far-reaching, multidisciplinary mutual aid and support network.” That happens to take a far-reaching, multidisciplinary approach to violent intimidation. Nothing hateful about that! Except for, you know, the hate.

That much is clear.

Andy Ngo has experience Antifa’s hate first-hand. He’s still recovering from it.

Possibly no one understands Antifa better than Ngo.

If Rosanna’s serious about resisting fascism, she needs to start resisting Antifa.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoantifaDonald TrumpHate grouphate groupsRosanna Arquette