Donald Trump said he’s concerned about the rise of hate groups:

Trump on his reaction to white supremacists: “i’m concerned about the rise of any type of hate. i don’t like it. any type of supremacy, whether it’s white supremacy or antifa…” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 7, 2019

Seems like a pretty solid approach to hate groups, right?

There is no problem with this statement. He is condemning white supremacy here, not downplaying it. https://t.co/dPyM34R8ok — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 7, 2019

But actress Rosanna Arquette — who, according to her Twitter bio, is “resisting fascism on a daily basis” — has a problem with it. Namely that Trump dares to consider Antifa a hate group:

Antifa is not a hate group. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) August 7, 2019

Glad we’ve cleared that up.

It’s not even a group. The right is standing up a scary “antifa” straw boogeyman to criminalize any public demonstrations and opposition to them. https://t.co/Cc55UxAjdE — Steven Dengler (@Dracogen) August 7, 2019

Yeah, Antifa’s just “a far-reaching, multidisciplinary mutual aid and support network.” That happens to take a far-reaching, multidisciplinary approach to violent intimidation. Nothing hateful about that! Except for, you know, the hate.

They beat innocent people because they love them? Sure. — Venturis Ventis (@gravyfist) August 7, 2019

No, they wear masks and beat up innocent defenseless journalists out of kindness. — RoachDad (@DaddyRoach) August 7, 2019

So them attacking people and destroying things is fun and games? — Jon Mattingly (@Longjon859) August 7, 2019

They just beat the crap out of people they disagree with. If that’s not hate, what is? — Brenda ✝️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CBiggerPic) August 7, 2019

Yes, it most certainly is — Leslie J. (@ljc16035) August 7, 2019

Uh… yeah it is — CC ✏️ (@wordsmithgiant) August 7, 2019

Try that line again, but this time with more actressing. I realize that it is highly implausible fiction but that *is* what you get paid to do. — `Nice` Lee Dunn (@GheophreauxTull) August 7, 2019

I’d say a bike lock to the head, pepper spray and clubs prove you wrong. But you don’t want the truth. You can’t handle the truth. — Trisha (@Trisha121288) August 7, 2019

That much is clear.

Tell that to Andy Ngo — Todd Lee Galloway (@toddgalloway14) August 7, 2019

Might want to ask @MrAndyNgo about that. — Michael Hettrick 🇨🇦 (@MickHettrick) August 7, 2019

I’d like to watch you try to convince @MrAndyNgo of that, since Antifa put him in the hospital, then heaped social media scorn on him as a cherry on top. https://t.co/OKztmIhdqZ — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) August 7, 2019

Andy Ngo has experience Antifa’s hate first-hand. He’s still recovering from it.

I was beaten & robbed on 29 June by at least a dozen masked antifa assailants in downtown Portland. I was hospitalized with head contusions, a ripped ear & a brain hemorrhage. There have been no arrests. Please join me in my effort to seek justice. https://t.co/QtCt7A6zJp pic.twitter.com/owFXGdepFz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019

Possibly no one understands Antifa better than Ngo.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the violent ideologies the Dayton shooter explored before his deadly attack. His social media footprint shows someone deeply supportive of violent antifa accounts, causes & individuals. My latest for the @nypost: https://t.co/hcTAVIaOX7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2019

If Rosanna’s serious about resisting fascism, she needs to start resisting Antifa.