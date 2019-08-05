Imagine gleefully using mass shootings to take vicious swipes and Mitch McConnell and Dana Loesch. Hey, what do you know? You don’t have to. Because people are actually doing just that. People like this woman:

If I get killed in a mass shooting please cremate me and throw my ashes into Mitch McConnell’s and Dana Loesch’s eyes while I’m still smoldering. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 5, 2019

That’s a delightful sentiment, isn’t it? Actress Debra Messing certainly thinks so:

Yesssssssssss. Because nothing screams “we need to do something about political violence” like fantasizing about hurting people you disagree with. Debra really puts the grace in “Will and Grace,” doesn’t she?

Holy crap 😲… You endorse this??? — Bruce G (@Brocchet) August 5, 2019

You’re sick — Matthew (@matthewandrewfl) August 5, 2019

Wow, you're truly sick. — LD (@LDreeniatnuom) August 5, 2019

How gross. — Motherly Incorrect (@MomIncorrect) August 5, 2019

This is pretty gross, Debra. — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) August 5, 2019

You are disgusting. This whole line of thinking is disgusting. My wife has never wished physical harm on anyone. I’m disgusted by what I have seen from twitter blue checkmark “progressives”. They were the emotional and irrational fire starters of Salem. https://t.co/vzv0FD7kjX — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 5, 2019

They have met irrational evil darkness with more irrational and evil darkness. They would gladly add to the carnage instead of stoping those actually responsible. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 5, 2019

Seek professional help — DRM (@JTMSDADDY) August 5, 2019

It's hateful rhetoric like what @OhNoSheTwitnt said, plus cheerleaders like you, Ms. Messing, that create the tension that can potentially lead to horrific events like mass shootings. We all need to take a step back and cool down. — Eric Festa (@eric_festa) August 5, 2019