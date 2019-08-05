As expected, Elizabeth Warren’s conduct in the wake of this weekend’s mass shootings has been nothing short of shameful. Aside from impugning Republicans and “gun lobbyists” and trying to fundraise off the senseless murders of innocent people, Warren is also trying to lay the blame for the violence at the feet of Fox News:

Let's all be really clear on this: The shooting in El Paso was a terrorist attack targeting Latinx people. It was spurred by the same white nationalist ideology that is promoted by the President of the United States and mainstreamed by Fox News. — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) August 4, 2019

We need to call it out: Fox News is a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists. https://t.co/f1QkIE7sbB — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 4, 2019

First of all:

CNN has Richard Spencer on last week, unironically. https://t.co/xy5GR481ky — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 5, 2019

Where’s the condemnation of CNN, Senator Warren? CNN gave the biggest megaphone they had to racist conspiracist Richard Spencer when they invited him on “The Lead” for a chat with Jake Tapper. Even AOC called them out for that. But Warren’s only got eyes for Fox News.

Secondly, when can we expect Elizabeth Warren to condemn herself? After all, it appears that the Dayton shooter was a big fan of hers. So we need to call her out for contributing to the machine that motivated him. That’s how this works, isn’t it?

Mass shooter was a supporter of yours https://t.co/e3kFnQu3Ls pic.twitter.com/o2zlN1jPGE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 5, 2019

You should probably sit this one out. https://t.co/vypXu6cljK — G*yPatri*t (@AmericanHomocon) August 4, 2019

The Dayton shooter was your fanboy, and your rhetoric here is inciting more violence. Good thing you didn’t say Fox is “enemy of the people.” — Razor (@hale_razor) August 5, 2019

Since Warren’s trying to fundraise off of these tragedies and trying to inflame hate against Fox News, couldn’t we just as easily call her a “hate-for-profit machine”?

And then there’s this, of course:

"We need to call it out: Fox News is a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists." – sez @ewarren Oh, look who’s on Fox News with @BretBaier… pic.twitter.com/rtCeq5t75o — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) August 5, 2019

Oh well. In any event, we look forward to CNN pushing back against Warren’s media bashing any day now.