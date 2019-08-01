The Black Socialists of America have a problem with Kamala Harris. As they should, because she’s an awful person and everyone should have a problem with her.

But we’re not sure what Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, did to arouse such an angry response to this tweet:

If anything, they should be flattered that Miller is sharing the image they made. But they’re not:

Both you and Kamala Harris are trash. — Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019

That escalated quickly. Maybe they had a premonition about getting owned by Miller and got pre-emptively pissy.

This bit? Also trash.https://t.co/gTFSdjDwUE — Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019

Socialism is trash tho too — Sonic (@MouthOfSonic) August 1, 2019

How about this: You probably couldn’t tell us what “Socialism” actually is or means if we asked you to. — Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019

It’s rich white progressives taking wealth from poor minorities and spreading it equally amongst themselves. https://t.co/3U9iwfEWCi — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2019

That sounds about right. But Miller wasn’t finished with them yet:

Karl Marx was a white supremacist. https://t.co/iGPLUihb8J — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2019

Well, shoot.

Good thing we don’t call ourselves “Marxists,” then, huh?https://t.co/1f9XUvn4cQ — Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019

Yeah, good thing! Oh, wait:

Oof.

Whoops 😬 — WhenHowitzersFly (@BrockLennon) August 1, 2019

Stephen you are the Michael Jordan of Twitter. — Frank Colombo (@Jeff18251) August 1, 2019

Over to you, Black Socialists of America:

Where do you see “Marxists” in that bio? — Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019

Do you honestly think playing semantics will fix your terrible platform — Moose7195 (@moose7195) August 1, 2019

Yes. Yes they do.

Reading comprehension. — Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019

What about it?

My god, the hairs y’all will split in defense of your ideology. — Bien Chingón (@DavidSmejkal666) August 1, 2019

So what DO you call someone who believes in the core principals of socialism as defined by Karl Marx? Karlism? — Esotologist (@esotologist) August 1, 2019

They live in some magical world of disbelief. "I am going to follow the principles defined by Scientology but not call it Scientology" — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) August 1, 2019