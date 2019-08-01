The Black Socialists of America have a problem with Kamala Harris. As they should, because she’s an awful person and everyone should have a problem with her.

But we’re not sure what Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, did to arouse such an angry response to this tweet:

If anything, they should be flattered that Miller is sharing the image they made. But they’re not:

That escalated quickly. Maybe they had a premonition about getting owned by Miller and got pre-emptively pissy.

That sounds about right. But Miller wasn’t finished with them yet:

Well, shoot.

Yeah, good thing! Oh, wait:

Oof.

Over to you, Black Socialists of America:

Yes. Yes they do.

What about it?

