The Black Socialists of America have a problem with Kamala Harris. As they should, because she’s an awful person and everyone should have a problem with her.
But we’re not sure what Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, did to arouse such an angry response to this tweet:
https://t.co/nBSh4RMwcA pic.twitter.com/J60f1X1zXC
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2019
If anything, they should be flattered that Miller is sharing the image they made. But they’re not:
Both you and Kamala Harris are trash.
— Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019
That escalated quickly. Maybe they had a premonition about getting owned by Miller and got pre-emptively pissy.
Well done comrade! pic.twitter.com/wmFwABjFbn
— Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) August 1, 2019
This bit? Also trash.https://t.co/gTFSdjDwUE
— Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019
Socialism is trash tho too
— Sonic (@MouthOfSonic) August 1, 2019
How about this:
You probably couldn’t tell us what “Socialism” actually is or means if we asked you to.
— Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019
It’s rich white progressives taking wealth from poor minorities and spreading it equally amongst themselves. https://t.co/3U9iwfEWCi
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2019
That sounds about right. But Miller wasn’t finished with them yet:
Karl Marx was a white supremacist. https://t.co/iGPLUihb8J
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2019
Well, shoot.
Good thing we don’t call ourselves “Marxists,” then, huh?https://t.co/1f9XUvn4cQ
— Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019
Yeah, good thing! Oh, wait:
https://t.co/sEmbtIXhqQ pic.twitter.com/aCLnTKSXBC
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2019
Oof.
Whoops 😬
— WhenHowitzersFly (@BrockLennon) August 1, 2019
Stephen you are the Michael Jordan of Twitter.
— Frank Colombo (@Jeff18251) August 1, 2019
Over to you, Black Socialists of America:
Where do you see “Marxists” in that bio?
— Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019
Do you honestly think playing semantics will fix your terrible platform
— Moose7195 (@moose7195) August 1, 2019
Yes. Yes they do.
Reading comprehension.
— Black Socialists of America (@BlackSocialists) August 1, 2019
What about it?
My god, the hairs y’all will split in defense of your ideology.
— Bien Chingón (@DavidSmejkal666) August 1, 2019
So what DO you call someone who believes in the core principals of socialism as defined by Karl Marx? Karlism?
— Esotologist (@esotologist) August 1, 2019
They live in some magical world of disbelief. "I am going to follow the principles defined by Scientology but not call it Scientology"
— Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) August 1, 2019
The funniest part is their argument that they aren't marxists, even if true, absolves them of nothing, the accusation was "Karl Marx was a white supremacist." They say they follow the teachings as said by Marx, they follow the teachings of a white supremacist, doesn't matter.
— Esotologist (@esotologist) August 1, 2019