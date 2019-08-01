Kamala Harris’ star dimmed quite a bit last night thanks to Tulsi Gabbard’s surgical strike on her less-than-spotless criminal justice record. But it wasn’t enough for Harris to get owned; she had to own herself, too. And that’s exactly what she did when she went after Donald Trump:

Sen. Kamala Harris: "There are 10 clear incidents of obstruction of justice by this president and he needs to be held accountable. I've seen people go to prison for far less." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/VyIxwaYNQV — The Hill (@thehill) August 1, 2019

She certainly has.

She put them there — D (@Ventura_Chiefs) August 1, 2019

She should know. She sent them there. https://t.co/N123GUKYpD — Marlo Ck (@MarloCk999) August 1, 2019

Correction, she’s SENT people to prison for far less 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BeQXveTIMK — Daniellalli (@Daniellalli4) August 1, 2019

*sent people to prison for far less — Golden Giant (@american1865) August 1, 2019

She means she sent people to prison for far less. — Helena Handbasket (@hethurrebel) August 1, 2019

Yeah, Kamala has seen people go to prison for far less because she put them there, including innocent African American men. — Phil (@PaleoPhil) August 1, 2019

She seemed people go to prison for far less because she put them there — Jason1312 (@Jason13122) August 1, 2019

Her record shows she likes putting people in jail for less. — jaydubme (@WhiddenJason) August 1, 2019

Hell, she’s put people in prison for less. Almost nothing, even. — Sidney Applebomb (@SidneyApplebomb) August 1, 2019

She laid the trap and walked right into it.

Honestly dumbfounded that Harris doesn't have answers ready for the many existing criticisms of her AG record. Still! Today! "I stand by my record" is not going to cut it. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) August 1, 2019

Maybe doubling down on her terrible talking point will help!

Kamala Harris says on Morning Joe, “I’ve seen people go to prison for far less” than what she saw in the Mueller report re: Trump. She keeps saying “seen” instead of “sent.” — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 1, 2019