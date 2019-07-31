Quite a bit of the second night of Democratic debates was dedicated to criminal justice reform, and that shone the spotlight on rivals Joe Biden and his 1994 crime bill and former cop Kamala Harris and her prosecution of marijuana users. Biden was the one who was supposed to throw down on Harris, but it was his lifeline Tulsi Gabbard who went to town on her record.

Tulsi Gabbard just annihilated Kamala Harris' horrendous record as Attorney General. She kept innocent defendants locked up while KNOWING there was exonerating evidence. UNACCEPTABLE! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 1, 2019

The accusation levied by Biden against Harris that she said was untrue? It’s true. #DemDebate https://t.co/qHNub71m18 pic.twitter.com/mUUVMmE6lU — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 1, 2019

Harris has done that repeatedly tonight. She keeps saying clearly true things are false. Might work in the moment, but the post-debate coverage should be brutal. https://t.co/ito6aDKBKm — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 1, 2019

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Sen. Kamala Harris' time as prosecutor: "I'm concerned about this record of Senator Harris. She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana." https://t.co/UHkoBEovjF #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/xGy91CLKqI — ABC News (@ABC) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard is trending on Twitter. This can’t be good for Kamala Harris. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard laying the smack down on Kamala Harris! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/soMuZeRZaq — Jose (@ProudVeteranQ) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard to Kamala Harris: “you actually blocked evidence that would have freed innocent people”#DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/S1WXErjt3v — Ryan Ranger (@Nebula81081) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard checks Kamala Harris on her record. Over incarceration, didn’t free an innocent inmate and more. Kamala’s response is a deflection which surmises as “doing the job is harder than talking about doing the job”. True, but it’s your record Senator. #DemDebate — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) August 1, 2019

FINALLY. Tulsi Gabbard is the first candidate to slam Kamala Harris’ troubling prosecutorial record, to applause. Harris had nothing… and then said she was always against the death penalty, but went on to say she was “proud” of her death penalty decisions. 🤔#DemDebate — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) August 1, 2019

Gabbard to Kamala pic.twitter.com/9cnkQHhIGJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris: “Please don’t mention my record. Please don’t mention my record. OMG PLEASE DON’T MENTION MY RECORD. OMG YOU MENTIONED MY RECORD!!!!!” #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/Yu7q5pvi7o — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 1, 2019

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard tears into Kamala Harris' tough-on-crime record as California Attorney General. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Bw8iFW5wgI — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 1, 2019

Not only did Harris say she was proud of her work as a prosecutor and attorney general — she dismissed the criticisms as “fancy words” on a stage:

Harris just called a fact-based criticism a "fancy opinion." @DemDebate — Richard Burr (@RichardBurr_DN) August 1, 2019

did kamala rly just say that wanting to take an innocent man off death row is a "fancy opinion" bitch what the fuck — Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) August 1, 2019

"It's not about some fancy opinion on a stage" Harris clearly thrown off by @TulsiGabbard's broadside. #DemDebate — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 1, 2019

A 'fancy opinion on a stage' is the new binders full of women. pic.twitter.com/UxBtbyQQHz — Dr Kate W (@namosa4me) August 1, 2019

"Fancy opinion on a stage," eh? — Sarah Larson (@asarahlarson) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris to Tulsi: I didn't just give a fancy opinion on a stage…"

What? She's just a simple country lawyer now? — D. Bran (@Comanchegyrl) August 1, 2019

