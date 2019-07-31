Would you believe that Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings wasn’t always so enamored with Baltimore? Trump War Room dug up this old footage of him discussing his fair city:

Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings in 1999: "This morning I left my community of Baltimore, a DRUG INFESTED area" where people are "walking around like zombies." pic.twitter.com/MGUDfXL7UC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 31, 2019

He said that in 1999. Twenty years ago.

That was 1999. Surely it's gotten better by now after so many years of his service in Congress? Surely?! — Bill M. (@RepubBillCan) July 31, 2019

Baltimore’s come a long way, baby! They’ve still got the drugs, but we mustn’t forget about the homelessness and murders, too. And of course the rats.

So, when can we expect CNN and Al Sharpton to blow the dog whistle on Elijah Cummings? After all, we all know what “infested” really refers to, right?