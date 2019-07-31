Would you believe that Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings wasn’t always so enamored with Baltimore? Trump War Room dug up this old footage of him discussing his fair city:

He said that in 1999. Twenty years ago.

Baltimore’s come a long way, baby! They’ve still got the drugs, but we mustn’t forget about the homelessness and murders, too. And of course the rats.

So, when can we expect CNN and Al Sharpton to blow the dog whistle on Elijah Cummings? After all, we all know what “infested” really refers to, right?

