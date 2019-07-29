There really is little more tedious than watching the modern “news cycle” in which “the narrative” is kept alive as long as possible. It was Saturday morning that President Trump tweeted that Rep. Elijah Cummings should concern himself less with the border and more with Baltimore, parts of which are a rodent- and rat-infested mess.

Now it’s Monday afternoon, and even Democratic presidential candidates are cheering the Rev. Al Sharpton’s emergency trip to the city, but unless he plans to lay traps with anything other than race-bait, he’s not going to get rid of the rat problem.

As Twitchy reported Saturday, CNN’s Victor Blackwell was quick to make the jump that when Trump used the word “infested” in his tweet, it was really a dog-whistle referring to people of color … the city is infested with blacks is what he really meant. Just look how obvious it is:

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

And now that celebrated civil-rights leader Sharpton has arrived in town and found a microphone, he’s parroting Blackwell’s line that Trump was calling Baltimore infested with blacks.

Rev. Al Sharpton: Pres. Trump "attacks everybody…but he has a particular venom for blacks and people of color. He doesn't refer to any of his other opponents or critics as 'infested.'" https://t.co/HwDGq9t7kD pic.twitter.com/NqnOcFOal2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 29, 2019

And he didn't this time either. Al is a con man. — Rob Ervin (@The_AZ_Warrior) July 29, 2019

Lol, Baltimore actually is infested with rats! It's a fact. — Don Millar (@DonMillar4) July 29, 2019

We hadn’t realized Common Core had infested the schools so early, because no matter how many times we read that tweet, he’s insulting Cummings for not doing more to take care of Baltimore, which is infested with vermin. If pointing out the rat infestation is racist, then the Baltimore Sun, former mayor Caroline Pugh, PBS, and NBC News are all racist as well.

#fakenews. @ABC should not be spreading. Trump has used the term to refer to (largely white) areas "infested" with drugs. Sharpton is one of the worst and most destructive bigots in public life and gets away with it https://t.co/UE0tLKw9Sd — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 29, 2019

Mainstream Media: Trump calling Baltimore "infested" is "racist" because he would never use that term to refer to a predominately white community. Reality Check: Here is @realDonaldTrump referring to lily white New Hampshire as "drug infested" in 2017. https://t.co/xjUSKOP8Tj — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 29, 2019

Trump has referred to another place as “infested.” Trump called 94% white New Hampshire “drug-infested.”https://t.co/nFh71l1YO8 — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 29, 2019

Maybe he meant that New Hampshire was “infested” with white people, and he meant it as a compliment? How far is Sharpton going to run with this hot take, and who’ll be the next to pick it up and run with it?

And when will Democrats just accept that Trump’s right and they’ve got a city to either fix or keep ignoring?

