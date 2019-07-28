President Trump’s comments about Rep. Elijah Cummings and his district in Baltimore have sparked a lot of debate, but fortunately Al Sharpton is headed to the scene to help aid in the healing (cue eye roll):

Arrived in DC from Atlanta, headed to Baltimore. Long day but can’t stop. pic.twitter.com/fzBsrqfgmY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

The whole controversy feels less intense already!

Hasn't Baltimore been through enough suffering this week? https://t.co/DrUyWYfDER — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2019

@TheRevAl Yes, that should help. Get the race hustlers in there fast. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) July 29, 2019

Hey, he’s just trying to help calm things down, right?

You need a race baiter? Call the master baiter, he'll do the job https://t.co/JkXD5am6i7 — Walter Torres (@Wally2k316) July 29, 2019

So much pandering to do, so little time. https://t.co/GrKHBLLDEU — Marc (@USAMensaDropout) July 29, 2019

Baltimore just can’t catch a break. — Tuck Won Do (@Tuckwondo) July 29, 2019

Maybe stop by the IRS and put a check through the mail slot. — Thomas Florence (@Thomas_Firenze) July 29, 2019

We’re guessing Sharpton only be focused on Trump during his trip and not that other stuff.

