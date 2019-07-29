Well, we suppose this was inevitable. Not content to be left behind, Joe Biden has officially jumped aboard the Al Sharpton bandwagon:

.@TheRevAl is a champion in the fight for civil rights. The fact that President Trump continues to use the power of the presidency to unleash racist attacks on the people he serves is despicable. This hate has no place in our country. It's beneath the dignity of the office. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 29, 2019

And take it from Joe Biden, who knows a thing or two about dignity. Nothing’s more dignified than going to back for a racebaiting anti-Semite with blood on his hands!

LOL / Dafuq / JFC! — Tom (@BoreGuru) July 29, 2019

Can we not defend pogrom instigators just to own the cons, please? — Cactuar512 (@cactuar512) July 29, 2019

You didn't have to do this. You chose to do this. https://t.co/9ZD898YEcl — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 29, 2019

And now, Joe, you’re gonna have to live with the consequences.

Is there anyone running for the Democratic nomination who actually wants to beat Trump? https://t.co/fygFo8G8xm — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 29, 2019

Evidently not.

An in-kind contribution to Trump's re-election campaign. Trump is very lucky in the quality of his opponents. https://t.co/AfzNyB3lgT — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 29, 2019

***

