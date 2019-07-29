Well, we suppose this was inevitable. Not content to be left behind, Joe Biden has officially jumped aboard the Al Sharpton bandwagon:

And take it from Joe Biden, who knows a thing or two about dignity. Nothing’s more dignified than going to back for a racebaiting anti-Semite with blood on his hands!

Trending

And now, Joe, you’re gonna have to live with the consequences.

Evidently not.

***

Related:

Elizabeth Warren’s passionate embrace of Al Sharpton demonstrates that Trump is ‘blessed with the best enemies’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al SharptonDonald TrumpJoe Biden