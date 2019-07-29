Democrats cannot get enough of Al Sharpton today. After Donald Trump had the nerve to say mean things about Baltimore and then Sharpton, the Dems are circling the wagons like their political lives depend on it.

Given Elizabeth Warren’s own problematic history on racial issues, it probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that she’d defend someone like Al Sharpton. Still, though, the intellectual dishonesty required to vomit up the above tweet is just … it’s pretty insane.

And bless Elizabeth Warren and the Democrats’ hearts. They actually think that hitching their wagons to Al Sharpton’s star is sound political strategy.

Donald Trump literally could not ask for better political opponents right now.

