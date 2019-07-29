Democrats cannot get enough of Al Sharpton today. After Donald Trump had the nerve to say mean things about Baltimore and then Sharpton, the Dems are circling the wagons like their political lives depend on it.

This is not a drill:

.@TheRevAl has dedicated his life to the fight for justice for all. No amount of racist tweets from the man in the White House will erase that—and we must not let them divide us. I stand with my friend Al Sharpton in calling out these ongoing attacks on people of color. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 29, 2019

Given Elizabeth Warren’s own problematic history on racial issues, it probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that she’d defend someone like Al Sharpton. Still, though, the intellectual dishonesty required to vomit up the above tweet is just … it’s pretty insane.

Did you know you tagged Al Sharpton, Senator? https://t.co/MoxaBirzWk — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) July 29, 2019

Yeah, he’s a regular Mother Theresa….. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) July 29, 2019

@TheRevAl is a tax evading, fraudulent, race baiting self promoter who does nothing to help any community. He just fans the flames of hate & division & then walks away to wait for the next "crisis" he can profit from. — Sean Doyle (@SeanDoy91900849) July 29, 2019

"If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house." – Fighter for justice for all. https://t.co/EmyrIUtHy3 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 29, 2019

Nothing says "justice for all" like excoriating Jews as "diamond merchants" and "white interlopers" https://t.co/zpTy4k21G8 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 29, 2019

GP So you're cool with Sharpton's history of inciting violence against Jewish people, up to and including arson and murder? https://t.co/0EataLsgn8 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 29, 2019

Justice for all, or pogroms, riots, arson, rape hoaxes, grift, & tax evasion? To-may-to, to-mah-to, I guess. https://t.co/r5lBLUjmOf — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 29, 2019

And bless Elizabeth Warren and the Democrats’ hearts. They actually think that hitching their wagons to Al Sharpton’s star is sound political strategy.

Dem candidates have a fee-vah and the only prescription is embracing Al Sharpton https://t.co/Z7lLUcrMl0 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 29, 2019

A twofer: Morally absurd AND politically insane pic.twitter.com/cotiSjJKnZ — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 29, 2019

Great choice in friends. Race baitor who tore a city apart with Twanda Brawley Hoax. Snake oil salesman selling race as a weapon to enrich himself. It is truly embarrassing to watch all the media and politicians kiss his ring. — Stable Genius (@GolferGuy62) July 29, 2019

Me: "The Democrats can't possibly be dumb enough to rush to the barricades to defend Al Sharpton after Trump tweets nasty comments about him." Narrator: "Yes they can." https://t.co/3Jlhv7jjZ3 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 29, 2019

Donald Trump literally could not ask for better political opponents right now.

I believe Trump acts out of impulse, but he is blessed with political opponents who make him look like a strategic genius because they are willing to defend almost anything to prove how anti-Trump they are. https://t.co/TCYjT09tN4 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 29, 2019

In two days that goofy bastard has gotten Dems to rally around Al Sharpton and living conditions in Baltimore.. He's blessed with the best enemies and it's astounding. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2019

He's like some Biblical scourge sent to expose everyone at the weakest link in their moral & intellectual armor. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 29, 2019

Easy to do when you don't have much morality yourself. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2019

***

Related:

The Bulwark’s Molly Jong-Fast can’t handle Donald Trump suggesting that ‘civil rights leader’ Al Sharpton is racist