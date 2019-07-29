As Twitchy told you, last night, race-hustling Rev. Al Sharpton announced that he was heading to Baltimore to … well, we’re not really sure. He never seems to do anything useful.

Arrived in DC from Atlanta, headed to Baltimore. Long day but can’t stop. pic.twitter.com/fzBsrqfgmY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

Anyway, this morning, Donald Trump dissed Sharpton in a major way:

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

And the Bulwark’s “token liberal” Molly Jong-Fast was just beside herself:

The president of the United States just tweeted that a civil rights leader “hates whites and cops.” Either he’s trying to distract from something or he’s an insane racist or both. pic.twitter.com/FZnaLtxsml — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 29, 2019

Unbelievable, you guys. First, Donald Trump has the nerve to badmouth Baltimore despite its awesome aquarium, and now he’s talking smack about fearless civil rights crusader Al Sharpton?! The nerve! The raw nerve!

Sounds like Al Sharpton now has a libel suit against the "president" — Lisa Cho (@WokeAznGirl) July 29, 2019

El. Oh. El. Like the rest of Sharpton’s idiot defenders, Molly’s just pissed that Trump’s telling the truth about the not-so-good Reverend Al.

“Civil rights” “leader” — Kevin Brown (@_kb_33) July 29, 2019

"Civil rights leader" 🤣 — Suresh Karanam (@sureshkaran) July 29, 2019

"Civil rights leader." LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL — Marcus Redd (@guyindelco) July 29, 2019

Obviously Donald Trump is trying to distract from something and/or is an insane racist. It couldn’t possibly be that Al Sharpton is actually everything Trump says he is.

Civil Rights leader who's claim to fame was the Brawley Hoax, Freddy's Fashion Mart and Crown Heights — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) July 29, 2019

Tawana Brawley. Who's the race baitor? — Séamas (@JamesWy01345727) July 29, 2019

Actually you're right. @realDonaldTrump should've been more specific. Rev. Al hates anyone that's not a benefit to him at that specific time. Could be anybody in fact. Asian, Black, Latino, White, Muslim, Italian, Scottish, British. The list could literally go on and on. — Eric (@eazily9) July 29, 2019

If you want to make the case that Donald Trump has some racist tendencies, he’s certainly left the door ajar (Judge Curiel, anyone?). But if you’re going to use his completely accurate characterization of racist charlatan Al Sharpton as your evidence, your case doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on.