We’ve thought Alyssa Milano should take an indefinite Twitter hiatus for a while now, but it looks like even she may be realizing that she needs to check out:

Child rapists and murderers and dismembered unborn babies don’t crush her soul, but the Republican Party is just too much for her to bear. Sounds about right.

Trending

Alyssa seriously needs to get out more. For many reasons.

Don’t worry, Alyssa. We’ll manage just fine without you.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanoGOPhopelessmass shootingsRepublican Partyrepublicansxenophobia