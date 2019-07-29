We’ve thought Alyssa Milano should take an indefinite Twitter hiatus for a while now, but it looks like even she may be realizing that she needs to check out:

I keep getting DM’s asking me if I’m ok. Truth is…I’m feeling hopeless. Mass shootings.

Corruption.

Lies.

Racism.

Xenophobia.

Crimes Against Humanity. And the Republican Party is not standing up to the tyranny. It’s a lot. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 29, 2019

Child rapists and murderers and dismembered unborn babies don’t crush her soul, but the Republican Party is just too much for her to bear. Sounds about right.

You know there is no Oscar nomination for best twitter drama? — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 29, 2019

The first sign you live in an Ivory White Tower, and that your whole worldview is limited to what political opportunists tell you, is that you think any of those things are new. Try telling inner city kids that those things are in some way a new phenomenon. https://t.co/7IlEjHNkeb — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) July 29, 2019

Alyssa seriously needs to get out more. For many reasons.

If you ever get this obsessive and insane you should take a step back and legitimately consider the priorities in your life https://t.co/jsjH68tPnY — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 29, 2019

It’s sad to see how politicians and politics dictate your happiness. Very sad. I don’t. I choose joy in fallen world on both sides. My happiness comes in Christ. That’s why my whole family is happy. Try that. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) July 29, 2019

Serious advice: Forget politics for awhile. You have become too obsessed with an unhealthy political narrative. Even forgetting that it doesn't match reality, it also isn't important to your day to day life. If it's affecting you to this extent, ignore it & go live your life. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 29, 2019

Don’t worry, Alyssa. We’ll manage just fine without you.

