Alyssa Milano is broken. There’s really no other explanation.

Let’s set the stage. Last night, dictator-in-waiting Kamala Harris issued another one of her authoritarian threats, this time with regard to gun control:

As president, I will give Congress 100 days to get their act together and pass reasonable gun safety laws. If they don’t, I will take executive action. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need action. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2019

Milano, naturally, applauded her:

No more complacency. This is what Obama should have done after Sandy Hook when 20 children and 6 adults were murdered violently. Thank you, @KamalaHarris. Thank you. https://t.co/bkHQXoXhXB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2019

When one tweeter pointed out that Alyssa’s outrage over murdered children is decidedly selective:

Murdered like ya PLANNED PARENTHOOD? Murdered like THAT? Is that what you mean? — Cocolano (@Cocolano1) July 26, 2019

Milano lashed out with what she no doubt thought was a reasonable, rational, rock-solid argument:

Sorry … beg your pardon?

You don’t have even to be a death penalty proponent to see what’s wrong with Alyssa’s take.

I’m no fan of the death penalty but you are way off base comparing execution of convicted adult murderers to execution of completely innocent babies only weeks away from their birth days. — Marian Cullen R.N. (@mgc0083) July 26, 2019

I'm pro-life and anti-death-penalty and you can't pull this garbage argument on me. Also, there are reasons to be pro life and for the death penalty, but you are so lacking in logic and intelligence you *actually* think this is a good response. — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 26, 2019

Are you actually comparing the lives of convicted rapists and murderers to those of innocent, unborn children? Is that REALLY the dumb ass comparison you’re making right here? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) July 26, 2019

Unborn babies DO NOT commit crimes…. — Virgobluebird (@virgobluebird68) July 26, 2019

Imagine comparing rapist murderers to innocent human babies. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 26, 2019

100% agree that before being executed babies must be found guilty of committing a capital offense before being sentenced to death. https://t.co/IxSHLOXjPW — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) July 26, 2019

One of these *actual* people sexually molested and tortured his 2 year-old daughter to death. Another slit a 9 y/o’s throat after killing her gma. Another raped and dismembered a 16 y/o before beating an elderly woman with polio to death. These criminals are *actual* animals. https://t.co/7G5PDxJKu2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 26, 2019

By *actual* do you mean a man who beat an 80 year old woman, who suffered from polio, to death with a hammer and then later went on to rape a 16 year old girl repeatedly, kill her, dismember her body, and then set it on fire? — Courtney Shaye (@Courtney_Shaye9) July 26, 2019

Here's a short thread with some information regarding those five *actual* people you're championing over the lives of unborn people. https://t.co/PnBFV5CHUA — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

Hey, @Alyssa_Milano, let's look at those five *actual* people who you're championing and comparing to unborn babies who have yet to actually do anything good or bad. Here's the Justice Department news release: https://t.co/pDfox3BJPA pic.twitter.com/LzO2M4F2OA — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

First *actual* person, @Alyssa_Milano: Daniel Lee. White supremacist. Robbed and shot a family of three with a stun gun, and then murdered them by duct taping plastic bags over their heads, weighting them down with rocks, and throwing them into a bayou. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

Second *actual* person, @Alyssa_Milano: Lezmond Mitchell. Stabbed a nine-year-old girl's grandma and forced the little girl to ride 30-40 miles beside the dead body before slitting her throat and smashing her head with rocks. He then chopped the heads and hands off both victims. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

Third *actual* person, @Alyssa_Milano: Wesley Purkey. Violently raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl before dismembering, burning, and dumping her body in a septic pond. Also bludgeoned an 80-year-old polio victim to death. Also kidnapped a child resulting in the child's death. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

Fourth *actual* person, @Alyssa_Milano: Alfred Bourgeois. He physically and emotionally tortured, sexually molested, and then beat to death his own two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

Fifth *actual* person, @Alyssa_Milano: Dustin Lee Honken. He shot and killed five people, who not only included two men who planned to testify against him, but a single, working mother and her ten-year-old and six-year-old daughters. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

So, @Alyssa_Milano, those are the *actual* people who you are comparing to unborn babies. Tell me, what have the unborn done to equal to any of the crimes committed by those *actual* people who have shown they no longer offer society anything at all worth living for? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2019

She can’t answer that. Instead, she’ll indulge this wickedness:

Real live breathing humans are not as useful as fictional “murdered babies” in this regime. Fear and faux outrage is much more useful. — Leslie A Weissang 🥓🍸😼📷 🌵💙🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🌊🌊🌊 (@LWeissang) July 26, 2019

Did we just imagine the tens of millions of abortions that have been performed since Roe v. Wade?

Right. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2019

No, Alyssa. Wrong. In fact, this may be one of the wrongest, worst things you’ve ever written. And that’s really saying something.

Babies aren’t *actual* people? Is that how you *actually* felt when you went in for ultrasound check ups with yours? — Disa (@disa_f) July 26, 2019

Pray for Milano’s kids. They’re gonna need it.