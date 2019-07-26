As Twitchy told you yesterday, Snopes hasn’t gotten around to debunking Erica Thomas race hoax yet, but they did find time to put their top men on the Babylon Bee’s satirical spin on it.

Today, in response, the Babylon Bee re-upped this classic:

And posted this new one as well:

But they didn’t stop there:

Founder Adam Ford has seriously had enough of Snopes’ crap, and yesterday, he took them to the woodshed where they belong:

Fact: Ford just dropped the mic on Snopes.

