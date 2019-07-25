What’s more American than a frivolous lawsuit?

Three fathers who were separated from their young children when they tried to migrate to the US want millions of dollars in compensation from the US government for the toll the months of separation took on their families. https://t.co/tHpM26RBHI — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2019

More from CNN:

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and law firm Covington & Burlington filed administrative claims Thursday seeking damages from the US government on behalf of three men who were separated from their children at the border. The separation caused lasting harm for the families, the advocacy group and law firm said in a news release. The filings describe children who cry in the night, refuse to eat and are fearful of going out, and parents struggling with guilt and anxiety.

Well, to be fair, their parents should be struggling with guilt and anxiety. They chose to jeopardize their children’s well-being to flout our laws. More:

“Thousands of children, parents and entire families will suffer the rest of their lives as a result of this administration’s intentionally cruel family separations,” said Michelle Lapointe, senior supervising attorney at the SPLC.

Maybe the parents should’ve thought about that before they willingly endangered their kids’ lives. More:

The claims are seeking $3 million in compensation per person, or a total of $6 million per separated family, the SPLC told CNN. If the government does not respond to the claims within six months, the fathers can go on to sue the government in federal court.

Yeah … that’s not really how it works. At least that’s not how it’s supposed to work.

Nope — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) July 25, 2019

Um…no. — Zabelia Donman (@ZabeliaBabelia) July 25, 2019

Suing for breaking the law themselves? — Jeff (Hefé) (@ThaBKeeper) July 25, 2019

I broke the law and the consequences caused me distress. Give me money. — Marcelle Cooper (@marcellemcooper) July 25, 2019

I guess we need to compensate everyone in US separated from family due to being incarcerated. Hmm crime does pay after all. Maybe the parents should be convicted of abuse for committing a crime that made their family suffer on top of the actual crime. — beeguy (@Livndust) July 25, 2019

Every father/mother who has ever been to jail/prison should do the same. Bankrupt the entire country simply by paying out billions to CRIMINALS that had to face consequences for their CRIMINAL actions. Actions which they willingly chose to participate in. Who falls for this crap? — B. O'Brien (@BillyO1026) July 25, 2019

Sadly, as the ostensibly responsible adults in the room continue to put their kids’ in harm’s way, the kids will continue to suffer.