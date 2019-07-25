What’s more American than a frivolous lawsuit?

More from CNN:

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and law firm Covington & Burlington filed administrative claims Thursday seeking damages from the US government on behalf of three men who were separated from their children at the border. The separation caused lasting harm for the families, the advocacy group and law firm said in a news release.

The filings describe children who cry in the night, refuse to eat and are fearful of going out, and parents struggling with guilt and anxiety.

Well, to be fair, their parents should be struggling with guilt and anxiety. They chose to jeopardize their children’s well-being to flout our laws. More:

“Thousands of children, parents and entire families will suffer the rest of their lives as a result of this administration’s intentionally cruel family separations,” said Michelle Lapointe, senior supervising attorney at the SPLC.

Maybe the parents should’ve thought about that before they willingly endangered their kids’ lives. More:

The claims are seeking $3 million in compensation per person, or a total of $6 million per separated family, the SPLC told CNN. If the government does not respond to the claims within six months, the fathers can go on to sue the government in federal court.

Yeah … that’s not really how it works. At least that’s not how it’s supposed to work.

Trending

Sadly, as the ostensibly responsible adults in the room continue to put their kids’ in harm’s way, the kids will continue to suffer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border crisischildrenillegal immigrantslawsuitmigrant childrenmigrantsSouthern Poverty Law CenterSPLC