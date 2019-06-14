As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alyssa Milano attempted to use the plight of migrant children to argue that pro-lifers need to take their “fake ‘pro-life’ hypocrisy and shove it where the sun don’t shine.” What Alyssa was conveniently ignoring — other than the fact that pro-lifers aren’t trying to murder migrant children — is why those migrant children are in such danger in the first place.

We doubt she’ll take the time to read this thread (she’s got maps to draw and people to threaten, after all), but everyone else definitely should:

Melle Rant: OMG ICE is killing children. We have become sheep that don't look further than the headlines. One Google search, and you can see why people are dying in ICE custody: — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

In March a 10 year old girl with fatal heart problems from El Salvador went into ICE custody. Did ICE let her languish. No, they took her to a hospital where she was immediately given life saving heart surgery. She died because she went into a coma from the surgery. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

American children die EVERYDAY to things like that; and they that's not after making traveling thousands of mile without food and water in the desert. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

A 2 year old boy died shortly after ICE released him. Shortly as in after the release, he spent WEEKS in the hospital. ICE isn't killing this children; THEIR PARENTS ARE. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

Juan de León Gutiérrez, a 16 year old died from a brain infection. Tainted water can cause brain infections & so can untreated sinus problems. These are children who come from poor, unsanitary conditions, but we are all suppose to believe they only become fragile on American soil — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

And of course, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin died of dehydration and shock. Yeah, trekking in the desert without water will do that to you. You expect that ICE can save kids who have suffered years of medical neglect. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

Let me repeat it for those in the back; it isn't ICE killing these children-IT IS THEIR PARENTS. Americans are spending thousands upon thousands of dollars trying to save children who should have had ongoing treatment. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

Thousands upon thousands of dollars on kids that can handle starving and being dehydrated for weeks, but yeah let's blame the people who are actually TRYING TO SAVE THEM. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

If you care, take one (hell take ten) of the unaccompanied minors that are often used by traffickers into your home. Pay for their medical treatment. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

Isn't that the pro-choice line: If you're pro-immigrant-How many of these kids have YOU ADOPTED??? pic.twitter.com/a7bhc0k7Kq — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

The answer is none. Because to the holier-than-thou pro-open-borders crowd, those innocent migrant children are nothing more than a means to a political end.

Just a small point though, it's not ICE to begin with. It's the Border Patrol who is the agency in question. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) June 14, 2019

Very true. My mistake, although it is ICE they want to abolish. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 14, 2019

Exactly. They make no sense. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) June 14, 2019

Their arguments aren’t based in logic. And those children who are suffering will continue to suffer as long as do-gooders like Alyssa Milano refuse to acknowledge the root causes of their suffering.