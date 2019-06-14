As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alyssa Milano attempted to use the plight of migrant children to argue that pro-lifers need to take their “fake ‘pro-life’ hypocrisy and shove it where the sun don’t shine.” What Alyssa was conveniently ignoring — other than the fact that pro-lifers aren’t trying to murder migrant children — is why those migrant children are in such danger in the first place.

We doubt she’ll take the time to read this thread (she’s got maps to draw and people to threaten, after all), but everyone else definitely should:

The answer is none. Because to the holier-than-thou pro-open-borders crowd, those innocent migrant children are nothing more than a means to a political end.

Their arguments aren’t based in logic. And those children who are suffering will continue to suffer as long as do-gooders like Alyssa Milano refuse to acknowledge the root causes of their suffering.

