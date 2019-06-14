If you think Alyssa Milano’s just going to sit idly by and watch states pass laws protecting the unborn, well, you’ve got another thing coming. The mediocre actress-turned-activist is getting hardcore about making sure more women pregnant people can kill their unborn babies. She’s embarking on a cross-country power trip, and she’s hoping the rest of Hollywood will come along for the ride:

Alyssa Milano has created a shoot location tool for filmmakers that lists the status of abortion legislation in all 50 states https://t.co/0a4mAHQVQQ — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2019

“Following the passage of a number of draconian attacks on a pregnant person’s right to choose in 2019, including those in states in which the motion picture and television industries conduct significant business, it has become apparent that those in our industry need to be able to make informed choices,” Milano and activist co-author Ben Jackson said in a mission statement accompanying the report. The survey, published exclusively with Variety, is meant to help actors, producers, directors and studios decide “where it is safe for women to work.” … “Since [I first became involved in the fight against the Georgia heartbeat bill], I’ve been fielding these inquiries about where productions could shoot,” Milano said of calls and messages she’s received from friends across show business. Her state-by-state document is the result of a month of research, enlisting the National Assn. for the Repeal of Abortion Laws and the political encyclopedia Ballotpedia as primary sources. Chief among the offerings is a map of the country that color-codes states as “most threatened,” “under threat,” or “least threatened” by restrictive abortion laws.

You’ve got to read the full story. Milano’s basically on a crusade to punish anyone who doesn’t fall into lockstep with pro-aborts and progressivism. The woman’s off her rocker.

Let me get this straight, a woman that claims she did not know you have to file income taxes is now writing legal guides? https://t.co/6QYRq4i0aX — Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) June 14, 2019

Basically, yes.

That little girl who impressed me so on “Who’s the Boss” achieved more than I ever imagined. Kudos — Ray Brown (@Raybrown1959Ray) June 14, 2019

Thank you. Means a lot to me. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 14, 2019

Remember when she was an actress? She wasn’t a very good one, but at least she stuck to what she knew. She’s way out of her depth now.

Now do foreign countries. https://t.co/EOl32CBcAE — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) June 14, 2019

Pffft. As if! We all know foreign countries’ highly restrictive anti-abortion laws don’t count, because pro-abort celebs like Alyssa still need places to shoot Lifetime movies and go on vacation.

It's remarkable to me how opposed to liberalism many of those calling themselves liberal have become. "Every view is welcome aside from…any view that disagrees with ours." What a bizarre time we're living in. Now, we have safe spaces for filming too. https://t.co/RuQ60b04S4 — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) June 14, 2019

Dissent will not be tolerated.

WTF? Why are you people so fixated on killing babies? — DP (@DP87042681) June 14, 2019

damn she’s into the feticide — Lone Oak Republic™️ (@LoneOakRepublic) June 14, 2019

Why don’t you do something good with your fame. Like feed the hungry. Your soul is in grave danger — Anneabelle. (@USMCsavedme) June 14, 2019

Sorry, she can’t. Being self-righteous and ignorant and bloodthirsty takes up all her free time.

