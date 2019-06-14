If you think Alyssa Milano’s just going to sit idly by and watch states pass laws protecting the unborn, well, you’ve got another thing coming. The mediocre actress-turned-activist is getting hardcore about making sure more women pregnant people can kill their unborn babies. She’s embarking on a cross-country power trip, and she’s hoping the rest of Hollywood will come along for the ride:

“Following the passage of a number of draconian attacks on a pregnant person’s right to choose in 2019, including those in states in which the motion picture and television industries conduct significant business, it has become apparent that those in our industry need to be able to make informed choices,” Milano and activist co-author Ben Jackson said in a mission statement accompanying the report.

The survey, published exclusively with Variety, is meant to help actors, producers, directors and studios decide “where it is safe for women to work.”

“Since [I first became involved in the fight against the Georgia heartbeat bill], I’ve been fielding these inquiries about where productions could shoot,” Milano said of calls and messages she’s received from friends across show business. Her state-by-state document is the result of a month of research, enlisting the National Assn. for the Repeal of Abortion Laws and the political encyclopedia Ballotpedia as primary sources.

Chief among the offerings is a map of the country that color-codes states as “most threatened,” “under threat,” or “least threatened” by restrictive abortion laws.

You’ve got to read the full story. Milano’s basically on a crusade to punish anyone who doesn’t fall into lockstep with pro-aborts and progressivism. The woman’s off her rocker.

