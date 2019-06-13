Gather ’round, pro-lifers. School is in session and Alyssa Milano has the floor:

🚨Urgent🚨 A 1 month old baby in Ursula Border Patrol cage needs medical attention NOW. Premature Baby K is listless, wrapped in a dirty blanket & underweight. She is in desperate need of immediate medical attention. Call your representatives & demand treatment to #SaveBabyK. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 13, 2019

Why would you call your representatives? I and others with connections can place calls to actual non-profits on scene helping to handle situations like this (and just did). Unless this is acutally fake and just a way to put unnecessary pressure on legislators… https://t.co/wRY3ec9viF — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 13, 2019

It’s certainly possible that the story is real — and equally possible that it’s not. Alyssa’s not exactly known for being knowledgable on the subjects she discusses. But either way, it’s great fodder for her to make her more important point, which is that pro-lifers don’t actually care about kids:

Asylum seekers have heartbeats. So take your fake “pro-life” hypocrisy and shove it where the sun don’t shine. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 13, 2019

She’s so fierce! Isn’t she fierce? Though what’s all this “heartbeat” business about?

Oh well.

Sounds like somebody's starting her weekend super-early. https://t.co/Hgxs2eMVpY — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 13, 2019

Sounds like it. Because you’ve gotta be drunk to think that’s an effective argument against the pro-life cause.

I honestly don’t get your point. — Barry McClain (@bmcclain111) June 13, 2019

You're not very good at this. — Mick (@MickClm) June 13, 2019

Apples and Bananas — Gaucho Loco (@gauchosiempre) June 13, 2019

This deserves to get ratio'd to death. https://t.co/5FG6LGqFDJ — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 13, 2019

It must hurt to be that dense. https://t.co/KF8qa0Eekj — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 13, 2019

Eh, Alyssa’s probably used to it by now. Doesn’t even faze her anymore.

Comparing asylum seekers to aborted fetuses is quite the take – wonder if she's called Biden's campaign manager with this latest messaging update yet. https://t.co/i1JtDyPJLg — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 13, 2019

Is someone advocating aborting Asylum seekers? Dismembering them and then treating them like medical waste? https://t.co/DM8RSAxjrS — Heather (@hboulware) June 13, 2019

Who’s hacking “asylum seekers” into tiny pieces and vacuuming them up tho? https://t.co/j48DZGB5ov — 🔪SúperAndréa🔪 (@SuperAndrea) June 13, 2019

Nobody is advocating for killing asylum seekers with heartbeats. But abortion activists ARE advocating for killing unborn babies with heartbeats. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 13, 2019

When asylum-seekers are getting their heads crushed with forceps, and their arms and legs torn off simply for existing, then come talk to me. https://t.co/sQQrlWBHtn — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) June 13, 2019

Why talk when she can screech incoherently?

"If you disagree with ripping babies apart in the womb you have to also disagree with enforcing our immigration laws" is just a really, really, really stupid argument and you should be extremely embarrassed if you're one of the countless leftists who have used it — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 13, 2019

Glad we’re on the same page on the value of heartbeats. So let’s provide Border Patrol the resources necessary to humanely process everyone, and also protect the unborn. Oh, what’s that? You think people should be able to kill the unborn? So you’re just being a hack again. https://t.co/PiUxoKR9tE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 13, 2019

It’s the one thing she seems to excel at.

This is what happens when you assume others don't help people in need just because you don't. https://t.co/7gz9yZaTgn — BT (@back_ttys) June 13, 2019

True story.

Cool. Us Catholics will just stop helping provide resources and care to asylum seekers, one of the primary focuses of our current aid work. I mean, we’re pro-life, so I guess we’re not wanted. What an ass. https://t.co/TnfwjjIRd5 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 13, 2019

Thanks for always promoting my efforts in the Daily Wire. You sure seem triggered by people with empathy doing good things. I worked with Catholic Charities at the bus station in San Antonio w/ immigrants. You seem different than the compassionate volunteers I met & worked with. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 13, 2019

I seem different? Maybe you should try getting to know me. Last year alone, I raised more than a quarter million dollars, in part for the efforts YOU took part in. I offered to quickly get help to someone in need. And yet, somehow, I'm triggered by people doing good things? https://t.co/BFHEGMxmGH — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 13, 2019

You clearly have no desire to see the problem solved. If you did, you'd be less hateful. https://t.co/BFHEGMxmGH — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 13, 2019

Alyssa’s the one whose respect for life is conditional. Her terrible take is just another exercise in projection. Having a guilty conscience takes its toll after a while.

