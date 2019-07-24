Earlier this month, Bill Clinton released a statement in a frantic attempt to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein:

A lot of people found that statement unbelievable. Like, literally. It just didn’t line up with flight logs. But just in case those discrepancies weren’t enough to suggest that maybe Bill Clinton hasn’t been completely honest about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, maybe this report from the Daily Beast will do the trick:

A Daily Beast investigation has uncovered ties between Epstein and the Clinton administration that date back to the president’s earliest days in the White House https://t.co/b52Kszzvjv

More:

Now, a Daily Beast investigation has uncovered ties between Epstein and the Clinton administration that date back to the president’s earliest days in the White House, casting doubt on the oft-circulated narrative that the two only began associating after Clinton left office.

As early as 1993, records show, Epstein donated $10,000 to the White House Historical Association and attended a donors’ reception hosted by Bill and Hillary Clinton. Around the same time, according to a source familiar with the connection, Epstein visited presidential aide Mark Middleton several times at The White House. Two years later, businesswoman Lynn Forester de Rothschild wrote a personal letter to Clinton thanking him for their talk about the financier.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Ureña, told The Daily Beast. “Any suggestion to the contrary, is both factually inaccurate and irresponsible.”