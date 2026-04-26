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Apology Lasted Hours: Jvnior Promises to Stop Lying, Immediately Posts Bogus IDF Shirt on Trump Shooter

justmindy
justmindy | 2:53 PM on April 26, 2026
Meme

X announced a new payment incentive program to actually reward 'Creators' of original content. The content needs to be factual and not AI slop. This was very disappointing to accounts who have spread nonsense and lies (particularly against the US government and the Trump Administration) who are now set to lose a lot of money. One of those accounts is @Jvnior.

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After this account realized they had to straighten up or lose dollars, they apologized for past false posts (they are often community noted) and do better in the future. 

Everyone was celebrating Jvnior losing his monetization. They weren't actually worried about it. 

The sun had not even set on the Jvnior's apology before he started lying about the guy who tried to kill Trump. He posted a picture of the guy wearing an IDF shirt. It was photoshopped. He was lying and spreading nonsense once again. The guy can't restrain himself. 

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His next lie was claiming all of Tel Aviv was googling the name of the Trump shooter before his name was even released. So, yes, they are really claiming the shooter was working with Israel and all of Israel knew about the false flag assassination attempt, but they all kept the secret. These people are deranged. 

Oh, if he's one thing, it's predictable. 'Blame the Jews' is his answer to everything. 

He will continue to try and do it. It makes him too much money. 

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Bless his heart.

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ANTISEMITISM FAKE NEWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT X

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