Apology Lasted Hours: Jvnior Promises to Stop Lying, Immediately Posts Bogus IDF Shirt on Trump Shooter

X announced a new payment incentive program to actually reward 'Creators' of original content. The content needs to be factual and not AI slop. This was very disappointing to accounts who have spread nonsense and lies (particularly against the US government and the Trump Administration) who are now set to lose a lot of money. One of those accounts is @Jvnior.

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These posts came two hours apart… pic.twitter.com/a1OLhOhra9 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) April 26, 2026

After this account realized they had to straighten up or lose dollars, they apologized for past false posts (they are often community noted) and do better in the future.

Sir those are 26k posts mocking you https://t.co/gr11YuzzFV — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 26, 2026

Everyone was celebrating Jvnior losing his monetization. They weren't actually worried about it.

You admitted that you were lying on X for money. Now you're pretending to be the victim of Zionist attacks.



If your anti Israel cause is so just, why do you have to lie constantly to defend it? pic.twitter.com/V7EDP5guJw — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) April 26, 2026

The sun had not even set on the Jvnior's apology before he started lying about the guy who tried to kill Trump. He posted a picture of the guy wearing an IDF shirt. It was photoshopped. He was lying and spreading nonsense once again. The guy can't restrain himself.

My favorite part is the “his name was trending in Tel Aviv” lie.



Like, what’s the theory there? That every Israeli knew beforehand about a secret assassination plot and decided to start googling the guy? https://t.co/rwkh57apsw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

His next lie was claiming all of Tel Aviv was googling the name of the Trump shooter before his name was even released. So, yes, they are really claiming the shooter was working with Israel and all of Israel knew about the false flag assassination attempt, but they all kept the secret. These people are deranged.

Everybody knew that Jvnior would say that Israel did it, and he delivered like he always does.



Well done on the demonetization @nikitabier pic.twitter.com/d1yoxHcs5j — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 26, 2026

Oh, if he's one thing, it's predictable. 'Blame the Jews' is his answer to everything.

We’re not dealing with smart people — ΞXILLIS 🤍 (@exillvs) April 26, 2026

@nikitabier does X have any rules and banning under material support to terrorism, if so, can you post them. If not, when were they removed? — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) April 26, 2026

Problem is he will make another or use a back up as he has been shown to do before — Fraz and loki🇬🇧🇺🇦 - NAFOFELLA/OSINT (@FrazandLoki) April 26, 2026

He will continue to try and do it. It makes him too much money.

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@nikitabier why would X allow accounts that are CLEARLY intentionally and knowingly spreading misinformation? — X1X22X33 (@Andrewyoung322) April 26, 2026

I still can’t believe this site is free pic.twitter.com/4it8fmRgv7 — Czar of Salsiccia (@CShitposting) April 26, 2026

hes terrified of having to get a real job — Taylor Tolliver (@taylortolliver) April 26, 2026

Now he has to humiliate himself for free. — RJ Elkridge (@RJElkridge) April 26, 2026

Bless his heart.

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