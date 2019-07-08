Yesterday morning, Lanny Davis dismissed reminders about Bill Clinton’s rides aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” as “fact-free innuendo.” For the record, Bill Clinton agrees with Davis’ characterization. In fact, not only that, but he actually had no clue what kind of guy Jeffrey Epstein is (despite spending a crap ton of time with him):

Yeah … anyone else’s BS detector going off right about now?

Trending

Clinton’s story isn’t adding up — literally.

This sounds like a job for our brave firefighters. Will they answer the call?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

And then there’s this:

Ruh-roh …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonJeffrey EpsteinLolita ExpressSecret Service