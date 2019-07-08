Yesterday morning, Lanny Davis dismissed reminders about Bill Clinton’s rides aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” as “fact-free innuendo.” For the record, Bill Clinton agrees with Davis’ characterization. In fact, not only that, but he actually had no clue what kind of guy Jeffrey Epstein is (despite spending a crap ton of time with him):

News: President Clinton has issued a statement on Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/LlTZC8j6pv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 8, 2019

Yeah … anyone else’s BS detector going off right about now?

Sorry to say, but this makes me think "yeah, you knew what he was doing" even if you weren't a participant. https://t.co/ORbYqflSqW — Liz Mair (@LizMair) July 8, 2019

Besides flying to nearly every continent on the planet with alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton knows nothing about this. https://t.co/z3wALWn3fY — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 8, 2019

In other words: "I did not engage in sexual improprieties arranged by that man…Mr. Epstein." Well, that basically addresses everything. I can't imagine why anyone could disbelieve such a complete explanation! Whew! https://t.co/1vby1yMYr2 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) July 8, 2019

It is a good thing Clinton has a reputation as a super honest teller of truth. https://t.co/kVM7QHexZL — Sarah (@mamaswati) July 8, 2019

So He knows, we know. https://t.co/bXNJEfQwX2 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 8, 2019

A predenial seems like an awfully odd thing to do as he has not been officially implicated in anything. https://t.co/pgqz45FAr6 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2019

“I didn’t know anything.” “We uh, didn’t ask you if you did.” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2019

Clinton’s story isn’t adding up — literally.

Fwiw, Fox News report from 2016 disputes this. https://t.co/vfOntJZyFF https://t.co/V08htdUkR0 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 8, 2019

Wait, only 4 trips on the lolita Express? Flight logs say otherwise. — Gemstone (@Diamondruby246) July 8, 2019

Journos GET THE LOGS FROM THE FAAhttps://t.co/5UGhAWIKKP pic.twitter.com/ZWtsWju6uq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 8, 2019

Is Clinton saying he only took four trips on Epstein's plane in 2002 and 2003 or is he saying total? Fox News reported back in 2016 that Clinton took at least 26 trips on his plane according to flight logs they obtained.https://t.co/92ipeLcaVE https://t.co/4f4U7AykMw — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 8, 2019

In this statement President Clinton admits to taking "four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane" Fox News reported in December "at least 26 trips" according to court documents they obtained https://t.co/Ah0NigDxqy https://t.co/oqbK2Um17B — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 8, 2019

JOURNOS you don't have to file a foia or even Google or leave your apartment this link has all the information needed to counter Bill's claim. Just click the buttonhttps://t.co/vbD5WirwZ9 pic.twitter.com/v992o24hsD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 8, 2019

This sounds like a job for our brave firefighters. Will they answer the call?

I am NOT saying he is guilty… But I am saying he is an untrustworthy liar. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 8, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

And then there’s this:

This contradicts Clinton's statement about having Secret Service with him during every leg of all his trips with Epstein. pic.twitter.com/VelOXBlMzl — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 8, 2019

Ruh-roh …