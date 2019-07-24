Kamala Harris was at the NAACP presidential candidates forum today, where interviewer April Ryan asked her to weigh in on Donald Trump’s “misuse of power,” aka his efforts to help American rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s currently being held in a Swedish prison. It will no doubt shock you to learn that Harris is against it:

VIDEO – Kamala Harris Agrees Trump Role in A$AP Rocky Case Is Misuse of Power: ‘It Has to End!’ @KamalaHarris https://t.co/IwbT13jYyw — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) July 24, 2019

Watch (via the Washington Examiner):

1. Asked about A$AP Rocky case & how she would use her power to make sure misuse of power doesn't happen in cases like this, @KamalaHarris goes into her 'I have fought predators' speech. @NAACP #NAACPConvention …(1) pic.twitter.com/VrYORfXkUY — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 24, 2019

Kamala’s train of thought ran away, but eventually dutiful lapdog April Ryan brought it back:

(2) … @AprilDRyan: you're saying this is another piece on the rap sheet of DT, this misuse of power in the A$AP Rocky case?@KamalaHarris: Yes.

Harris later adds … "And I'm Black and I'm proud — say it loud." @NAACP #NAACPConvention pic.twitter.com/BQg98eCsSF — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 24, 2019

Get a room, ladies. And then go sit in the corner and think about what your Trump Derangement is doing to you.

When you're so eager to bash the President you go after him for .. checks notes.. trying to help an American get out of a foreign prison. https://t.co/oT3uDvNsBB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 24, 2019

This clip is not a great moment for Harris. https://t.co/OU6il2YfRn — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 24, 2019

It really isn’t. Especially given Harris’ own problematic history when it comes to imprisoned black men.

Spoken like a true Cop. — Señia (@ayasgirl) July 24, 2019

Shes a cop — YEEERRRR🐝 (@DudeWheresJafar) July 24, 2019

SHE IS A COP — Bo Gabbard (@oKentucky) July 24, 2019

Kamala is a cop — Rob Solo (@robsolo) July 24, 2019

Kamala is a COP! https://t.co/DcVRXct0SU — Samuel Tedder (@SamuelTedder) July 24, 2019

Spoken like the bad cop she is — 👼ProLife Crusader✝️ (@ProLife_2020) July 24, 2019

Corrupt Kamala puts ppl IN jail , not out — jimmy29 🇺🇸 (@jimmy29_) July 24, 2019

so Trump should let the guy sit in a Swedish jail? What? I get that Kamala has no issue with locking up black men, but come on, not for defending themselves. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) July 24, 2019

She sensed a locked up black man trying to get released and then went into kamala mode! — Jon Smith (@Cramshananteen) July 24, 2019

I for one am shocked that Kamala Harris wants a black person to remain in prison — Jebulus Maximus (@ClapForJeb) July 24, 2019

Of course Kamala Harris wants to keep a black man wrongly incarcerated. https://t.co/r5JjKiBYUZ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2019

Always trying to keep a Black man down…..smdh. — Tw!tter Rando (@_Anmarie_) July 24, 2019

What’s with @KamalaHarris wanting to lock up every black man? 🤔 — kameleon_o (@kameleon_o) July 24, 2019

It’s almost as if she’s not the civil rights crusader she wants us to believe she is. It’s almost as if she’s actually just a hypocrite.

This coming from the woman that promises to take executive action against a constitutionally protected right within her first 100 days in office, if elected. Big IF. — DollarGeneralGeesus (@fistfullofboth1) July 24, 2019

"Misuse of Power" allegation from the next Dictator in Chief is just golden — Best girl Tsukky (@bestgirltsukky) July 24, 2019

What a piece of work.