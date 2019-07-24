As Twitchy told you earlier, according to the police report, a witness to the alleged “verbal assault” of Erica Thomas said that Thomas herself, and not Eric Sparkes, was the one who repeatedly said “Go back to where you came from.” That threw quite a wrench in Thomas’ narrative.
So does this:
The AJC is getting ready to release the surveillance footage. No sound, but the description of the interaction seems to confirm that Erica Thomas was actually the agressor and other details of her account don't hold up. https://t.co/Jm1QU0dncu pic.twitter.com/cniamawtOB
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 24, 2019
Here it is — Erica Thomas is in pink in the Planned Parenthood t-shirt. She follows Sparkes after he comes up to point out that she's in the express line and she follows him and appears to be the one yelling at him.
Hard to see how her initial account could possibly be right. pic.twitter.com/RAYRVVlEXZ
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 24, 2019
At best, the video calls Thomas’ narrative into question. At worst, it proves she’s a racebaiting liar.
She says she feared for her life.
— Scott Free (@IsScottFree1) July 24, 2019
“I was scared for my life.” — Erica Thomas
🤦♀️
— Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) July 24, 2019
So scared.
Lmao in a Planned Parenthood shirt while 9 months pregnant. Class act, Erica
— Kristin (@KiKi1185) July 24, 2019
Maybe from now on, she should just get her groceries delivered. Spare everyone future headaches.
Two thoughts….
1- Her initial account doesn't really hold up. Not just on the video but what witnesses have said.
2- Dude's not in the line, so don't be an ass and appoint yourself The Express Line Monitor.
This really isn't a thing anyone not there needed to know about. https://t.co/fD82BDi6pw
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 24, 2019