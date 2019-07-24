As Twitchy told you earlier, according to the police report, a witness to the alleged “verbal assault” of Erica Thomas said that Thomas herself, and not Eric Sparkes, was the one who repeatedly said “Go back to where you came from.” That threw quite a wrench in Thomas’ narrative.

So does this:

At best, the video calls Thomas’ narrative into question. At worst, it proves she’s a racebaiting liar.

So scared.

Maybe from now on, she should just get her groceries delivered. Spare everyone future headaches.

