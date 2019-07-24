As Twitchy told you earlier, according to the police report, a witness to the alleged “verbal assault” of Erica Thomas said that Thomas herself, and not Eric Sparkes, was the one who repeatedly said “Go back to where you came from.” That threw quite a wrench in Thomas’ narrative.

So does this:

The AJC is getting ready to release the surveillance footage. No sound, but the description of the interaction seems to confirm that Erica Thomas was actually the agressor and other details of her account don't hold up. https://t.co/Jm1QU0dncu pic.twitter.com/cniamawtOB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 24, 2019

Here it is — Erica Thomas is in pink in the Planned Parenthood t-shirt. She follows Sparkes after he comes up to point out that she's in the express line and she follows him and appears to be the one yelling at him. Hard to see how her initial account could possibly be right. pic.twitter.com/RAYRVVlEXZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 24, 2019

At best, the video calls Thomas’ narrative into question. At worst, it proves she’s a racebaiting liar.

She says she feared for her life. — Scott Free (@IsScottFree1) July 24, 2019

“I was scared for my life.” — Erica Thomas

🤦‍♀️ — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) July 24, 2019

So scared.

Lmao in a Planned Parenthood shirt while 9 months pregnant. Class act, Erica — Kristin (@KiKi1185) July 24, 2019

Maybe from now on, she should just get her groceries delivered. Spare everyone future headaches.