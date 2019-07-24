With all the noise over Robert Mueller’s testimony today, it’s easy to forget some other pretty significant 2016 election history. Fortunately, Jesse Kelly hasn’t forgotten just yet:

Tucked just behind this Mueller show hearing that’s already been decided is the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation under President Barack Obama spied on a candidate from the opposing party using a FISA warrant obtained with Hillary Clinton’s opposition research. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 24, 2019

Does that not matter, or … ?

is this bad? this seems bad. https://t.co/WjoS3PPpcl — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 24, 2019

It does.

Well, nobody cares about this tiny fact for some reason. — Trash Heap, 90001 (@SPQAmericae) July 24, 2019

And why is that? Under normal circumstances, people would be up in arms about something like this. As Dana Loesch points out:

This circus just proved that every single narrative Democrats manufactured, from collusion to obstruction, was nothing but a means to punish Trump for winning over Hillary. Take note, private citizens: Imagine what these people would do with more power. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2019

The Clinton campaign and their party solicited the assistance of a foreign spy working with Russia to leak discredited Russian oppo material to the press and use the subsequent stories as some justification to surveil private citizens due to politics. It should scare people. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2019

Donald Trump is hardly an angel, but it’s notable that the Guardians of Truth continue to act as if the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s hands are clean. While it’s not clear what, if any, crimes were committed by Donald Trump, we know that some very powerful people did some very shady things to try to take him down.

You don’t have to be a Trump fan to acknowledge this. https://t.co/xihZLvvbnh — Rick Sheridan (@RickSheridan) July 24, 2019

It legit amazes me that only conservative media are noting this. It should terrify every liberal activist that it could happen to them. https://t.co/qqcZjng8x6 — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) July 24, 2019