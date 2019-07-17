Earlier this week, memesmith extraordinaire Carpe Donktum told his followers that BuzzFeed was threatening to dox him and his family. Because apparently that sort of thing is acceptable if you support the wrong person, i.e. Donald Trump.

Anyway, it seems that BuzzFeed isn’t alone in gunning for Carpe Donktum. This afternoon, he said that HuffPost is trying to dox him as well:

I just received word that @HuffPost is preparing an article on me and they intend to print my real name. Good Luck with that HuffPo. https://t.co/b0Ssj0HIcO — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 17, 2019

He sure is popular!

Send HuffPo to the land of Gawker — lulu hall (@luluhall13) July 17, 2019

So will you be the proud owner of the @HuffPost after you sue the pants off of them? — LorenzoVonMatterhorn (@lorenzoVon38) July 17, 2019

They're about to make you rich. — Magical Trevor (@magical_trevor) July 17, 2019

Heh.

In all seriousness, though, if HuffPost is really doing this, it’s absolutely unacceptable. Treating Carpe Donktum like a criminal when his only crime is supporting and being liked by Donald Trump is not journalism; it’s fascism.

HuffPo is trying to endanger Carpe Donktum's life and upend the lives of his wife and kids by unveiling his pseudonymity. Is this journalism? No, I don't think so. He is not accused of any crime, nor has he harassed anyone to merit this level of personal scrutiny. https://t.co/yHRsuwe9ym — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 17, 2019

Why do they keep trying it? Jesus — Sarah Tesfai (@SarahTesfai) July 17, 2019

Because in their view, anyone who doesn't think like them must be silenced. It's an attempt at intimidation. — Richard Parker (@RoyalBTiger1) July 17, 2019

I hope you have all your legal representation ready to fire on all cylinders. — Are You Not Entertained? (@SheriHerman10) July 17, 2019

Guess HuffPost can consider this Carpe Donktum’s official response: